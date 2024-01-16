RT Minerals Corp. Announces Appointment Of Chris Thomas And Alson Niu To Board Of Directors

Vancouver - - January 16, 2024 - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV:RTM) (OTC:RTMFF) (the "Company" or "RTM") is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Thomas and Alson Niu to the board of the Company.

Chris Thomas is a seasoned entrepreneur with nearly a decade of various business endeavours. He has successfully navigated transactions exceeding nine figures in value, garnering numerous sales accolades and establishing lasting partnerships. His financial expertise in securing debt financing for businesses remains a key asset, while his ability to leverage his influential network adds a distinct advantage to the company. Additionally, he currently serves as CEO and Director of another publicly traded company in the mining sector. With his extensive experience in sales, real estate acquisitions, and expertise in raising capital, his multifaceted background brings valuable insights to both the mining company he directs and the board he sits on. Mr. Thomas' ability to leverage his diverse skill set and strategic vision has consistently delivered outstanding results and forged enduring partnerships throughout his career.

Alson Niu is a multi-disciplined business professional with 4 years of experience acting as a director of multiple publicly traded companies, with one focused primarily in the mining sector. Specializing in private equity and capital markets, Mr. Niu is a managing partner at Conquest Capital, a venture firm invested in many industries such as agriculture, technology, and gaming. He also serves as a partner for Evolve Branding, a premium marketing consulting company specializing in branding & online marketing.

In addition, Mr. Douglas Andrews BSc. MSc. has resigned as VP Exploration and director of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Andrews for his contribution and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About RT Minerals Corp. RTM is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM". The Company holds a 100% interest, largely royalty free, in a portfolio of rare earth element, gold and base metal properties in Ontario, Canada.

Mr. William Elston, President, CEO, Director RT Minerals Corp. Telephone: (604) 725-0604

