Finlay Minerals exhibiting at AME Roundup

VANCOUVER, Jan. 17, 2024 - Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it will be exhibiting at AME ROUNDUP for four days from Monday, January 22nd through to Thursday, January 25th, 2024 in Vancouver, BC at the Exhibit Hall of the Vancouver Convention Centre East, at Booth Number 1406.

Delegates and attendees are welcome to drop by or contact:

Robert Brown at rbrown@finlayminerals.com,

Wade Barnes at wbarnes@finlayminerals.com, or

Ilona Lindsay at iblindsay@finlayminerals.com to schedule individual meetings with Finlay's management team.

About Finlay Minerals Ltd.

Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits on three properties in northern British Columbia:

The Silver Hope Property covers 213.11 km 2 and surrounds the past-producing Equity Silver Mine in the prospective Skeena Arch region of central B.C. The Silver Hope contains the Main Trend which is a >2km Cu-Ag-Au mineralized trend with mineralization starting at surface. West of the Main Trend is the West Cu-Mo Porphyry which is also mineralized starting from surface. The Property hosts a network of forestry roads and trails and has all-year access from Houston, BC.

Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert F. Brown, P. Eng.

President, CEO & Director

