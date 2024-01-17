RJK Signs Exploration Agreement with Timiskaming First Nation, Adds New Director, and Grants Stock Options

Kirkland Lake, January 17, 2024 - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) ("RJK" or the "Company"). RJK Explorations Ltd., is pleased to announce an exploration agreement with Timiskaming First Nation (TFN) that covers Operational Areas of Interest within their traditional territory (see map below). RJK and TFN began discussions in 2019 on an exploration agreement, with it now being signed by both parties on January 3, 2024.





Map 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1526/194591_map1rjk.jpg

RJK is also pleased to announce the addition of James D. Mackay (Jim) to the Board of Directors. Jim has been a strong supporter of RJK and is also an alumni of the Haileybury School of Mines, thereby joining the four current alumni that are part of the core team of RJK.

Jim Mackay comments, "It is my honor to become a board member of RJK after four years of being an advisor to the Company. The reason I became an advisor was to join my peers who graduated from the Haileybury School of Mines, in an effort to collectively find the source of the 800 carat Nipissing Diamond. We understand that this is a difficult task, but with the assembled team of talented graduates, we believe our goal is achievable. I look forward to the future of this project."

RJK is also pleased to have three award winning TV producers join our advisory board. Advisors Stan and Brenda Potts have been producing and hosting North American Whitetail for over 25 years. Advisor Brad Moore retired in 2015 after 32 years of leading the development and production of the Hallmark Hall of Fame, the most honored series of programs in U.S. television history. RJK will be granting 100,000 options at $0.10 to several advisors.

Jim added, "I would like to thank two of my golf buddies who have volunteered their advice to RJK regarding how to communicate our story to the public, while we pursue the location of the source of the 800 carat Nipissing Diamond. Brad Moore spent his career producing Hallmark movies and Stan Potts and his wife Brenda are producing and starring in a hit TV series. Together, their production experience will be invaluable to the Company."

RJK is currently finishing its study of the source of the kimberlite indicator and microdiamond glacial deposits it discovered in 2022.

