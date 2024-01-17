Getchell Gold Corp to Attend the 2024 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Exhibiting at Booth 808

Live Corporate Presentation: 11:10 - 11:20am - Sunday, Jan 21st, Workshop 3

VANCOUVER, Jan. 17, 2024 - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming 2024 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (the "VRIC") in Vancouver on January 21-22, 2024.

The VRIC, a key event in the junior mining sector for 25 years, draws over 5,000 investors annually. It will feature a marketplace with more than 300 investment opportunities in the mining industry, covering the spectrum from early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

This conference presents a unique opportunity for Getchell to highlight its latest achievements at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project and to outline its strategies for 2024. The conference schedule includes tailored meetings that match investors with appropriate projects, supported by expert analyses and updates on the latest trends in the mining sector.

Investors keen on attending the VRIC can register here: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference. Getchell invites attendees to visit its booth where they can directly interact with the Company's leadership team and gain insights into Getchell's recent progress and future plans.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag) and Hot Springs Peak (Au). Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.