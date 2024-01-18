Grande Portage Resources Files 2024 Drill Plan of Operation at the Herbert Gold Project in S.E. Alaska

Vancouver, January 18, 2024 - Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GPG) (OTCQB: GPTRF) (FSE: GPB) ("Grande Portage" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its 2024 Plan of Operation for continued mineral exploration at its Herbert Gold project near Juneau, Alaska.

Subject to regulatory approval, the proposed work schedule for 2024 consists of up to 10,000 meters diamond drilling with additional detailed mapping and trench sampling to expand previous exploration. The program will consist of one diamond drill rig utilizing up to eight pads to drill approximately 15 holes. These holes are planned to test the main mineralized structures of the Goat, Main, Sleeping Giant and Deep Trench veins.

The Herbert Gold Property is host to abundant composite vein-fault structures containing ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins and lies prominently within the 100-mile-long Juneau gold belt, which has produced millions of ounces of gold through a total depth range of thousands of feet. Individual veins and vein systems can be traced for over 500 m on average along strike and from surface (130 m above mean sea level) to depths of 350 m below sea level.

The Herbert's major veins have not been drilled out and strongly mineralized gold-bearing structures extend into untested ground, especially to the east and at depth. Several other veins and structures have been discovered on the property which have good potential for economic gold deposition but to date have only received minimal exploration.

Warrant clarification

On December 8, 2023, the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of a non-brokered private placement which stated that the number of broker warrants issued was 167,470 the correct number of broker warrants issued was 167,400.

This news release has been prepared and approved by Carl Hale, CPG, a geologist with more than 40 years of experience and a Qualified Person as defined under NI #43-101.

About Grande Portage:

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the Herbert Gold discovery situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Herbert property. The Herbert Gold property system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced over seven million ounces of gold. The Company's updated NI#43-101 Mineral Resource estimate reported at a base case mineral resources cut-off grade of 3.0 grams per tonne gold (g/t gold) and consists of: an indicated resource of 1,196,800 ounces of gold at an average grade of 10.23 g/t gold (3,637,000 tonnes); and an inferred resource of 325,900 ounces of gold at an average grade of 8.91 g/t gold (1,138,000 tonnes), as well as an Indicated resource of 686,700 ounces of silver at an average grade of 5.87 g/t silver (3,637,000 tonnes); and an inferred resource of 169,300 ounces of silver at an average grade of 4.63 g/t silver (1,138,000 tonnes).

