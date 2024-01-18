Cariboo Rose Resources to Exhibit at 2024 AME Roundup

VANCOUVER - Jan. 18, 2024 - Cariboo Rose Resources (TSXV:CRB) is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the Association for Mineral Exploration ("AME") Roundup from January 22 - January 25, 2024 at the Vancouver Convention Centre East, under the sails of Canada Place, 1055 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC. - Booth 805.

Cariboo Rose Resources is a Canadian exploration company with seven projects in British Columbia. Four of the projects are optioned to exploration partners, one is a 55%-45% joint venture between Cariboo Rose and Discovery Lithium and two are currently 100% owned and managed by Cariboo Rose.

Planning is currently underway to map out the 2024 field season.

Come visit with management and learn more about our projects and plans for 2024.

J.W. (Bill) Morton P. Geo, within the context of the requirements of NI-43-101, is the qualified person who takes full responsibility for this news release.

About Cariboo Rose Resources Limited

Cariboo Rose owns seven mineral projects in British Columbia. These include:

Lightning Strike, shale hosted gold, located east of 100 Mile House, 100% owned

Carruthers Pass, located southwest of Kemess Mine, 60% option to Vizsla Copper Corp.

Carbonate Hosted Gold, located northwest of Clinton, 60% or 70% option to Basin Uranium

Pat, porphyry copper-gold, contiguous with Consolidated Woodjam Copper, 100% owned

Coquigold, epithermal gold, north of Westhaven Gold's Shovelnose, 70% option to CMP Minerals

Koster Dam, gold, located near Gang Ranch 55% - 45% joint venture with Discovery Lithium

Cowtrail, copper-gold, contiguous with Consolidated Woodjam Copper, 60% option to BRS Mining

