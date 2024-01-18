Resouro Strategic Metals Inc - Recent Drilling Results Released Producing Highest Grade/Thickness Results from the Tiros Project

Toronto, January 18, 2024 - Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (TSXV: RSM) (FSE: 8TX) ("Resouro" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on activities at the Tiros Rare Earths and Titanium project in Brazil ("Tiros Project" or "Project").

Key highlights from recent assays received include;

38 metres at 6,444 ppm TREO with 1,524 ppm NdPr and 17.5% TiO2 from 40m (Aircore)

34 metres at 4,216 ppm TREO with 1,020 ppm NdPr and 10.6% TiO2 from 24m (Aircore)

28 metres at 4,585 ppm TREO with 1,012 ppm NdPr and 12.7% TiO2 from 29m (Aircore)

12 metres at 8,150 ppm TREO with 1,575 ppm NdPr and 20% TiO2 from surface (Auger)

10.5 metres at 7,181 ppm TREO including 2,222 ppm NdPr and 17.5% TiO2 from surface (Auger)

14 metres at 4,340 ppm TREO with 911 ppm NdPr and 12.1% TiO2 from 29m (Auger)

In summary, the 518 samples taken from the 13 holes (AC and Auger) in the recent campaign produced (see figures 1 - 3)

83% of the samples had a TREO grade above 3,000 ppm;

84% of the samples had a NdPr grade of over 500 ppm; and

85% of samples had a TiO2 grade of over 10%.

Note: The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

Commenting on the significance of these high-grade assays results from Tiros, CEO and President of Resouro, Chris Eager, said:

"We are extremely pleased with the assay results from the recent drilling campaign at Tiros, which demonstrate both the highest grades (TREO, NdPr and TiO 2 ) and thicknesses we have seen at the project to date. Drilling to date has consistently demonstrated thick intercepts of high-grade TREO and TiO 2 . The latest results continue to indicate Tiros could be a globally significant REE and TiO 2 project."





Figure 1: Grade Distribution of Total Rare Earth Oxides from drilling results received to date from the Tiros Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5944/194740_3867efcbd41a6a59_002full.jpg





Figure 2: Grade Distribution of NdPr Rare Earth from drilling results received to date from the Tiros Project (Note: The distribution percentages outlined)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5944/194740_3867efcbd41a6a59_003full.jpg





Figure 3: Grade Distribution of Titanium Dioxide from drilling results received to date from the Tiros Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5944/194740_3867efcbd41a6a59_004full.jpg

Resouro has focused drilling on the Tiros Centre (see figure 5) which covers 44 km2 in the centre of the Tiros Project with its northern tenements (Tiros North) also producing excellent results. The Tiros Centre covers approximately 9.5% of the total 477 km2 of the Tiros Project. The program includes Air- Core, Diamond and Auger drilling, all to provide data for a maiden Resource Estimation.

Resouro has now completed 257m over 25 auger holes, 1,562m over 30 Air-Core holes and, 1,634m over 26 Diamond holes, excluding historical drilling by Vincenza and Iluka with 950m over 20 holes of Air-Core drilling and 1 diamond drill hole at 82m by Vincenza. The assay results published in this release are the first of significant number of drill samples currently in the laboratory for assay.

The recent results from Tiros confirm the Company's technical analysis of the geology showing a high grade REE and Tio2 resource below overburden in the plateaus of the regional Capacete Formation indicating a relative homogeneous globally significant high grade ore body as indicated in figure 4 below.





Figure 4: a typical resource section of the Tiros Project across the plateaus of the Capacete Formation.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5944/194740_3867efcbd41a6a59_005full.jpg





Figure 5: Tiros Tenements Location Map (left) and current drilling program hole locations on Tiros central (right)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5944/194740_3867efcbd41a6a59_006full.jpg

Quality Assurance Quality Control

A QA/QC program is in place for every batch of samples sent to the laboratory including blanks, different types of standards, for REE and titanium, and also field duplicates. Further, a number of samples in each batch are later chosen for testing in a secondary laboratory and in the primary laboratory, as pulp or coarse duplicates.

Qualified Person ("QP")

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rodrigo Mello B.Sc. Geology, FAusIMM and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr Mello has reviewed and verified the drilling and assay data included in this announcement.

Important Notice

The Company refers to its release on SEDAR Plus on 17 August 2023 titled "Resouro Completes Historical Desktop Study Including Historical Resource at Tiros Rare Earths and Titanium Project in Brazil" (Release), which included disclosures regarding the Company's initial resource target and historical resource estimates.

The Company advises that the initial resource target and resource estimates table disclosed in the Release were not compliant with either the standards prescribed by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects or the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. The Company retracts that information and advises that investors should not rely on the retracted information in assessing the Company's Tiros Rare Earths and Titanium Project or for any investment decision.





Figure 6 - Grade Profile from Selected Air-Core and Auger Holes

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5944/194740_figure6resouro.jpg





Figure 7: Typical Diamond Drill Core from Tiros Showing Capacete Formation Clays

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5944/194740_figure7resouro.jpg

Tiros Acquisition Update

Further to the Company's recent announcements regarding the acquisition of Tiros, the Company is pleased to advise that it is closing out the final states of the acquisition with one of the key requirements, being the approval of the issue of 4 million options to the Company's President & CEO, Chris Eager, approved by shareholders at the special meeting held earlier this week with the results summarised below. The remaining outstanding items relate to the submission of a NI 43-101 technical report in relation to the Tiros Project and a report on the Project's title and accompanying opinion to that effect. These matters will be rounded out in coming days and, subject to confirmation by the TSXV that the documents submitted are satisfactory, the Company will formally proceed to close the acquisition and issue the consideration equity.

Meeting Results

Further to the Company's news release dated December 22, 2023, on January 16, 2024, the shareholders of the Company were asked to approve, among other matters, a new stock option plan (the "Amended and Restated Option Plan") at a special meeting of the shareholders (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, four resolutions were placed before the shareholders. The first of which was a resolution requiring ordinary and disinterested shareholder approval to amend the stock option plan, to, among other things, permit the Company to issue stock options exercisable for up to 14,193,752 common shares of the Company, being 20% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as at the date of the management information circular in respect of the Meeting (the "First Resolution"). The second, a resolution requiring two separate disinterested shareholder approvals of the grant of 4,000,000 options with an exercise price of $0.20 per Common Share (the "Options") to Christopher Eager, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company (the "Second Resolution"). The third, a resolution requiring disinterested shareholder approval of the issuance of additional options equal to up to 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company to Insiders of the Company, as such term is defined by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, within the 12 month period following the Meeting, in excess of the grant of the Options (the "Third Resolution"). The fourth, a resolution requiring disinterested shareholder approval of the issuance of additional options equal to up to 5% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company to Christopher Eager within the 12 month period, following the Meeting, in excess of the grant of the Options (the "Fourth Resolution").

A total of 25,305,276 Common Shares, or 99.99% of the votes cast at the Meeting by holders of Common Shares present or represented by proxy were cast in favour of the First Resolution with respect to the ordinary resolution approval required. 7,149,527 Common Shares, or 99.99% of the votes cast at the Meeting by holders of Common Shares present or represented by proxy were cast in favour of the First Resolution with respect to the disinterested approval required. Similarly, a total of 7,149,527 Common Shares, or 99.99% of the votes cast at the Meeting by holders of Common Shares present or represented by proxy were cast in favour of the Second Resolution, Third Resolution and Fourth Resolution with respect to each of the levels of disinterested approval required for each of the relevant resolutions.

Details of all matters voted upon at the Meeting are provided in the management information circular in respect of the Meeting, a copy of which is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile.

About the Company

Resouro is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil, including the Tiros Project in Minas Gerais and the Novo Mundo Gold Project in Mato Grosso. The Tiros Project represents 25 mineral concessions totaling 477 km2 located in the state of Minas Gerais, one of the most infrastructurally developed states of Brazil, 350 km from Belo Horizonte, the state capital.

This announcement has been authorised by Mr. Chis Eager, on behalf of the Board of Directors.

Chris Eager, President & CEO

Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.

For further information, please contact the Company at:

+1 416 642-1807 (Principal Office - Toronto, Canada)

Chris Eager, CEO

chris.eager@resouro.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward- looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation and environmental regulation; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required, including obtaining conditional and final acceptance of the TSXV; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; liabilities inherent in the mining industry; competition for, among other things, skilled personnel and supplies; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; geological, technical, processing and transportation problems; changes in tax laws and incentive programs; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and dispositions; and the other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities of the Company in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities of the Company in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Selected High Grade Drilling Intervals to Date

HOLE-ID Type FROM TO Thickness TREO ppm NdPr ppm TiO2% ACTIR-02 AC 36 42 6 1,986 377 10.23 ACTIR-03 AC 44 48 4 3,082 393 13.01 ACTIR-04 AC 37 51 14 4,125 822 11.83 includes AC 46 49 3 8,478 1,924 22.27 ACTIR-05 AC 36 47 11 2,530 409 11.71 ACTIR-08 AC 44 55 11 3,382 516 15.77 includes AC 53 55 2 5,986 1,163 22.39 ACTIR-09 AC 13 28 15 4,873 1,027 17.00 includes AC 16 25 9 6,728 1,489 21.62 ACTIR-10 AC 26 39 13 4,599 980 16.73 includes AC 31 36 5 7,268 1,763 22.57 ACTIR-11 AC 11 53 42 4,116 866 16.47 includes AC 13 22 9 6,014 1,162 20.20 ACTIR-12 AC 51 60 9 5,521 1,136 17.12 includes AC 53 60 7 6,587 1,368 19.22 ACTIR-13 AC 29 36 7 2,865 659 8.78 ACTIR-14 AC 31 35 4 2,629 535 10.06 ACTIR-16 AC 30 51 21 3,334 726 11.23 includes AC 38 41 3 5,948 1,277 21.39 ACTIR-18 AC 22 33 11 4,933 1,047 14.25 includes AC 29 32 3 8,147 1,995 22.96 ACTIR-20 AC 13 27 14 5,495 1,220 15.19 includes AC 21 25 4 10,421 2,567 22.43 ACTIR-21 AC 29 43 13 4,340 911 12.13 ACTIR-22 AC 23 58 32 4,120 996 10.35 ACTIR-23 AC 29 57 28 4,585 1,012 12.74 ACTIR-24 AC 34 78 44 5,739 1,356 15.44 includes AC 43 53 10 10,703 2,491 22.95 FT-01 Auger 0 6 6 4,189 501 20.56 includes Auger 1 6 5 4,184 488 21.30 FT-02 Auger 0 11 11 5,253 1,056 15.26 includes Auger 8 11 3 6,671 1,979 17.62 FT-03 Auger 0 6 6 4,058 1,103 15.03 includes Auger 2 4 2 4,712 1,156 19.96 FT-04 Auger 3 15 12 6,699 1,330 19.41 FT-05 Auger 2 9 7 3,455 774 10.92 FT-07 Auger 0 2 2 3,610 802 10.82

HOLE-ID Type FROM TO Thickness TREO ppm NdPr ppm TiO2% FT-09 Auger 3 11 8 5,768 1,085 16.03 includes Auger 5 9 4 7,952 1,453 21.82 FT-10 Auger 7 10 3 3,143 250 8.76 FT-11 Auger 0 10.5 10.5 7,181 2,222 10.47 FT-14 Auger 12 15 3 662 105 9.37 FT-15 Auger 3 16 13 1,846 264 9.92 FT-16 Auger 0 13 13 1,546 209 7.20 FT-18 Auger 2 9 7 2,508 467 7.66 FT-19 Auger 0 11 11 4,131 1,010 8.78 FT-20 Auger 6 7 1 223 11 6.14 FT-21 Auger 0 2 2 1,882 145 4.65 FT-23 Auger 0 11 11 5,155 952 14.03 includes Auger 7 11 4 9,087 1,940 21.47 FT-24 Auger 0 15 15 3,885 665 13.01 includes Auger 10 13 3 6,498 1,394 18.74 FT-25 Auger 0 12 12 8,150 1,575 20.10 includes Auger 2 12 10 8,710 1,760 21.50 PMC-FD-0074 Core 20.3 72.2 51.9 3,608 820 11.73 includes Core 24.9 32.1 7.2 8,382 1,782 23.27

Tiros Air-Core Hole - AC-TIR-002

FROM TO TiO2% TREOppm NdPrOxide 36 37 10.05 817 165 37 38 7.41 1,502 299 38 39 10.07 2,148 410 39 40 10.22 1,711 313 40 41 11.03 2,469 445 41 42 12.61 3,271 628 Average Grade 10.23 1,986 377 Metres 6

Tiros Air-Core Hole - AC-TIR-003

FROM TO TiO2% TREOppm NdPrOxide 44 45 10.32 2,007 86 45 46 11.21 2,050 226 46 47 13.96 5,498 869 47 48 16.56 2,771 391 Average Grade 13.01 3,082 393 Metres 4

Tiros Air-Core Hole - AC-TIR-004

FROM TO TiO2% TREOppm NdPrOxide 37 38 10.54 2,073 220 38 39 6.98 1,881 122 39 40 9.81 2,119 290 40 41 11.68 1,730 199 41 42 6.40 1,697 248 42 43 7.31 2,434 471 43 44 8.45 2,625 655 44 45 7.73 2,330 544 45 46 10.49 7,880 1,103 46 47 25.00 10,380 2,082 47 48 18.67 6,810 1,886 48 49 23.14 8,243 1,804 49 50 11.64 4,714 1,312 50 51 7.78 2,831 566 Average Grade 11.83 4,125 822 Metres 14

Tiros Air-Core Hole - AC-TIR-005

FROM TO TiO2% TREOppm NdPrOxide 36 37 11.58 1,574 177 37 38 11.54 1,515 184 38 39 9.03 1,182 150 39 40 9.90 1,642 171 40 41 12.42 2,231 375 41 42 12.72 3,312 538 42 43 12.74 2,838 519 43 44 10.67 2,562 455 44 45 11.99 2,827 494 45 46 12.13 3,627 594 46 47 14.07 4,523 845 Average Grade 11.71 2,530 409 Metres 11

Tiros Air-Core Hole - AC-TIR-008

FROM TO TiO2% TREOppm NdPrOxide 44 45 6.43 725 59 45 46 9.65 1,134 101 46 47 11.25 1,592 182 47 48 24.29 4,927 954 48 49 10.74 2,720 408 49 50 18.38 3,740 450 50 51 19.28 4,220 319 51 52 15.19 2,630 310 52 53 13.54 3,545 570 53 54 25.00 7,178 1,490 54 55 19.77 4,794 837 Average Grade 15.77 3,382 516 Metres 11

Tiros Air-Core Hole - AC-TIR-009

FROM TO TiO2% TREOppm NdPrOxide 13 14 6.58 648 44 14 15 9.41 2,128 124 15 16 9.29 2,077 199 16 17 18.77 2,444 275 17 18 18.46 2,886 373 18 19 17.08 3,505 548 19 20 18.27 4,972 968 20 21 25.00 10,468 2,596 21 22 23.83 8,369 1,961 22 23 25.00 10,619 2,518 23 24 25.00 11,197 2,659 24 25 23.19 6,092 1,506 25 26 9.43 2,154 490 26 27 12.74 2,795 597 27 28 12.93 2,741 542 Average Grade 17.00 4,873 1,027 Metres 15

Tiros Air-Core Hole - AC-TIR-010

FROM TO TiO2% TREOppm NdPrOxide 26 27 14.31 2,103 73 27 28 15.93 2,404 146 28 29 16.53 3,941 602 29 30 15.72 2,942 380 30 31 14.89 3,517 404 31 32 19.90 5,210 1,051 32 33 25.00 6,680 1,834 33 34 19.81 5,297 1,442 34 35 23.16 10,000 2,294 35 36 25.00 9,154 2,192 36 37 12.02 3,551 836 37 38 5.11 1,560 443 38 39 10.15 3,427 1,040 Average Grade 16.73 4,599 980 Metres 13



Tiros Air-Core Hole - AC-TIR-011



FROM TO TiO2% TREOppm NdPrOxide 11

12 12

13 16.66 2,354 371 15.30 2,841 462 13 14 19.47 2,135 334 14 15 12.65 1,639 226 15 16 14.10 4,894 669 16 17 20.84 6,729 1,526 17 18 25.00 11,611 2,368 18 19 21.45 6,699 1,314 19 20 23.87 6,749 1,315 20 21 24.12 8,621 1,622 21 22 20.34 5,049 1,085 22 23 13.45 3,476 580 23 24 7.08 1,280 210 24 25 9.08 1,299 204 25 26 11.80 5,580 630 26 27 14.83 4,201 819 27 28 13.78 3,752 531 28 29 18.39 3,863 768 29 30 16.86 5,568 1,221 30 31 15.24 7,002 1,446 31 32 15.69 8,158 2,079 32 33 20.46 6,704 1,821 33 34 14.63 6,195 1,560 34 35 13.93 3,408 840 35 36 12.97 2,946 674 36 37 16.42 2,763 635 37 38 16.42 2,308 562 38 39 16.23 2,856 722 39 40 15.33 3,362 868 40 41 11.69 3,017 753 41 42 16.77 2,341 563 42 43 18.69 3,011 735 43 44 20.33 3,265 816 44 45 20.31 2,924 698 45 46 17.21 2,668 590 46 47 17.35 2,958 634 47 48 19.35 3,085 661 48 49 17.62 3,401 884 49 50 12.68 3,799 976 51 52 12.23 2,550 427 52 53 18.65 2,935 506 50 51 - 114 2- .65 2,863 676 Average Grade 16.47 4,116 866

Tiros Air-Core Hole - AC-TIR-012

FROM TO TiO2% TREOppm NdPrOxide 51 52 8.34 1,154 198 52 53 11.14 2,427 446 53 54 18.97 8,031 1,591 54 55 14.55 4,965 942 55 56 22.25 8,874 1,708 56 57 20.33 6,793 1,350 57 58 19.02 5,824 1,233 58 59 19.50 5,931 1,340 59 60 19.94 5,690 1,413 Average Grade 17.12 5,521 1,136 Metres 9

Tiros Air Core Hole - AC-TIR-0013

FROM TO TiO2% TREOppm NdPrOxide 29 30 8.08 2,891 678 30 31 8.30 3,483 787 31 32 9.19 3,088 710 32 33 9.52 3,072 699 33 34 9.40 2,585 590 34 35 8.56 2,573 604 35 36 8.39 2,362 543 Average Grade 8.78 2,865 659 Metres 7

Tiros Aircore Hole - AC-TIR-0014

FROM TO TiO2% TREOppm NdPrOxide 31 32 10.79 1,220 203 32 33 9.78 1,150 188 33 34 10.17 1,597 277 34 35 9.48 6,547 1,472 Average Grade 10.06 2,629 535 Metres 4

Tiros Aircore Hole - AC-TIR-0018

FROM TO TiO2% TREOppm NdPrOxide 22 23 7.78 1,635 356 23 24 8.33 2,111 458 24 25 8.39 2,509 417 25 26 10.58 3,145 504 26 27 12.88 4,676 577 27 28 11.68 4,621 790 28 29 12.00 5,154 820 29 30 25.00 9,530 2,148 30 31 23.49 8,070 1,968 31 32 20.39 6,842 1,870 32 33 16.24 5,970 1,604 34 35 9.59 2,931 698 35 36 6.99 2,520 622 36 37 7.10 4,275 630 37 38 7.49 2,517 686 38 39 10.84 4,127 1,083 39 40 10.40 4,604 1,247 40 41 8.93 3,977 1,100 41 42 6.42 2,818 788 Average Grade 11.82 4,317 967 Metres 20

Tiros Aire Core Hole - AC-TIR-0021

FROM TO TiO2% TREOppm NdPrOxide 29 30 8.18 842 142 30 31 7.05 845 147 31 32 12.90 5,296 835 32 33 18.93 5,424 907 33 34 14.50 4,539 765 34 35 17.64 7,817 1,631 35 36 11.19 3,565 658 36 37 10.28 3,911 804 37 38 14.50 3,822 870 38 39 8.39 4,429 1,005 40 41 10.58 3,767 920 41 42 13.92 6,728 1,739 42 43 9.61 5,440 1,425 Average Grade 12.13 4,340 911 Metres 14

Tiros Aircore Hole - AC-TIR-0022

FROM TO TiO2% TREOppm NdPrOxide 23 24 3.68 1,160 233 24 25 6.67 1,128 202 25 26 8.57 1,034 172 26 27 8.69 1,342 233 27 28 7.90 1,538 277 28 29 13.33 1,804 309 29 30 14.88 2,662 463 30 31 14.68 4,484 588 31 32 22.47 8,939 2,068 32 33 16.18 5,813 1,305 33 34 14.37 5,224 1,299 34 35 15.38 5,827 1,435 35 36 7.36 4,539 1,062 36 37 7.75 4,498 1,173 37 38 12.26 7,201 2,074 38 39 10.70 6,927 1,575 39 40 6.26 2,903 679 40 41 8.47 3,954 895 41 42 8.77 4,279 1,240 42 43 7.90 4,276 1,232 43 44 8.70 5,141 1,563 44 45 7.32 6,503 1,797 45 46 10.92 4,150 1,116 46 47 7.70 4,108 992 47 48 10.87 5,757 1,471 48 49 8.28 5,247 1,353 49 50 11.32 5,430 1,374 50 51 14.97 5,219 1,207 51 52 0.09 23 9 55 56 8.78 2,883 643 56 57 13.74 4,120 960 57 58 12.11 3,744 861 Average Grade 10.35 4,120 996 Metres 35

Tiros Airecore Hole - AC-TIR-0023

FROM TO TiO2% TREOppm NdPrOxide 29 30 8.80 1,174 269 30 31 14.81 1,436 264 31 32 15.89 3,314 639 32 33 13.11 3,805 741 33 34 14.38 3,045 550 34 35 14.15 4,681 701 35 36 16.93 6,936 1,453 36 37 25.00 12,309 2,303 37 38 25.00 10,789 2,343 38 39 22.96 7,432 1,613 39 40 9.89 3,646 845 40 41 9.21 3,697 912 41 42 10.44 5,000 1,430 42 43 9.91 3,559 1,099 43 44 13.40 5,337 1,252 44 45 7.75 4,956 1,288 45 46 8.66 5,124 1,161 46 47 10.66 5,059 1,166 47 48 8.73 3,680 809 48 49 9.88 4,060 899 49 50 11.43 3,891 884 50 51 10.61 4,144 891 51 52 9.57 3,725 799 52 53 14.14 4,710 1,111 53 54 8.43 2,951 690 54 55 9.98 3,178 754 55 56 10.21 3,052 710 56 57 12.85 3,691 771 Average Grade 12.74 4,585 1,012 Metres 28

Tiros Aircore Hole - AC-TIR-0020

FROM TO TiO2% TREOppm NdPrOxide 13 14 11.49 1,513 208 14 15 15.66 2,946 451 15 16 12.53 2,032 325 16 17 12.59 3,887 585 17 18 14.39 3,949 626 18 19 12.28 3,271 452 19 20 14.09 4,649 867 20 21 17.70 7,697 1,986 21 22 18.44 8,588 1,984 22 23 25.00 11,987 2,884 23 24 24.22 10,949 2,796 24 25 22.07 10,160 2,605 25 26 5.55 2,652 653 26 27 6.65 2,650 661 33 34 6.63 1,782 469 34 35 7.69 3,364 956 35 36 11.83 6,359 1,995 36 37 10.76 5,968 1,612 37 38 6.74 3,277 778 38 39 9.14 4,403 994 39 40 10.15 3,587 828 40 41 9.17 2,879 654 41 42 7.67 2,493 581 42 43 8.58 2,535 589 43 44 10.31 2,928 690 44 45 8.71 2,370 547 45 46 8.27 2,493 578 46 47 11.46 3,121 730 47 48 9.10 2,594 612 48 49 12.53 3,524 850 49 50 8.42 2,182 522 50 51 12.33 3,311 753 51 52 10.12 2,458 571 52 53 11.05 2,637 596 53 54 11.17 3,026 719 Average Grade 11.84 4,121 963 Metres 41

Tiros Air Core Hole - AC-TIR-0024

FROM TO TiO2% TREOppm NdPrOxide 40 41 8.71 4,417 974 41 42 12.88 1,889 397 42 43 13.87 3,502 742 43 44 21.76 5,666 1,210 44 45 17.75 9,267 2,137 45 46 25.00 7,817 1,637 46 47 25.00 10,173 2,427 47 48 25.00 15,152 3,626 48 49 25.00 17,775 4,368 49 50 25.00 16,960 3,960 50 51 22.76 9,088 2,058 51 52 18.65 6,764 1,532 52 53 23.57 8,365 1,951 53 54 12.49 4,472 996 54 55 9.43 3,240 726 55 56 12.49 2,901 707 56 57 17.33 4,131 1,044 57 58 9.11 3,054 729 58 59 14.83 4,366 994 59 60 16.31 4,708 1,127 60 61 15.03 5,386 1,131 61 62 17.81 5,600 1,224 62 63 12.58 4,210 911 63 64 9.16 3,663 829 64 65 13.08 6,030 1,487 65 66 13.03 4,846 1,231 66 67 13.65 5,866 1,319 67 68 14.96 7,281 1,815 68 69 13.06 5,583 1,487 69 70 16.59 5,678 1,468 70 71 14.49 5,475 1,489 71 72 19.83 5,704 1,437 72 73 19.19 5,286 1,290 73 74 16.52 5,268 1,319 74 75 18.78 5,769 1,446 75 76 23.30 6,343 1,548 76 77 24.83 7,055 1,685 77 78 20.36 6,082 1,470 Average Grade 17.19 6,443 1,524 Metres 38

Tiros Auger Hole - FT-01 FROM TO TiO2% TREOppm NdPrOxide 0 1 16.86 4,215 566 1 2 19.83 4,673 570 2 3 20.70 4,208 486 3 4 20.09 4,422 501 4 5 20.89 3,931 470 5 6 25.00 3,686 416 Average Grade 20.56 4,189 501 Metres 6







Tiros Auger Hole - FT-02

FROM TO TiO2% TREOppm NdPrOxide 0 1 12.64 5,617 544 1 2 15.91 4,960 580 2 3 14.01 4,597 632 3 4 14.28 4,623 508 4 5 15.96 4,293 745 5 6 14.39 4,648 777 6 7 14.10 4,415 924 7 8 13.77 4,615 972 8 9 18.05 4,713 1,016 9 10 16.78 5,017 1,175 10 11 18.02 10,283 3,745 Average Grade 15.26 5,253 1,056 Metres 11





Tiros Auger Hole - FT-03

FROM TO TiO2% TREOppm NdPrOxide 0 1 15.04 3,251 811 1 2 17.80 6,675 2,153 2 3 21.43 4,645 1,051 3 4 18.48 4,779 1,261 4 5 10.67 2,999 805 5 6 6.78 1,997 539 Average Grade 15.03 4,058 1,103 Metres 6





Tiros Auger Hole - FT-04

FROM TO TiO2% TREOppm NdPrOxide 3 4 6.84 1,220 83 4 5 15.43 3,125 383 5 6 18.20 3,476 372 6 7 19.83 3,581 445 7 8 14.17 3,818 507 8 9 25.00 10,070 2,203 9 10 22.13 9,796 1,833 10 11 24.51 9,711 2,322 11 12 25.00 8,991 1,930 12 13 25.00 10,161 2,471 13 14 25.00 10,166 2,424 14 15 11.84 6,272 992 Average Grade 19.41 6,699 1,330 Metres 12





Tiros Auger Hole - FT-05

FROM TO TiO2% TREOppm NdPrOxide 2 3 13.98 4,547 895 3 4 11.30 3,972 954 4 5 10.56 4,326 1,008 5 6 8.95 2,640 612 6 7 11.98 3,140 717 7 8 10.28 2,732 627 8 9 9.41 2,827 606 Average Grade 10.92 3,455 774 Metres 7





Tiros Auger Hole - FT-07

FROM TO TiO2% TREOppm NdPrOxide 0 1

12.22 4,065 907 1 2

9.42 3,155 697 Average Grade 10.82 3,610 802 Metres 2





Tiros Auger Hole - FT-09



FROM TO TiO2% TREOppm NdPrOxide 3 4 7.08 1,932 263 4 5 12.82 4,244 524 5 6 18.35 4,943 690 6 7 25.00 10,397 1,972 7 8 23.01 10,340 1,687 8 9 20.90 6,127 1,466 9 10 11.11 3,606 874 10 11 9.97 4,552 1,204 Average Grade 16.03 5,768 1,085 Metres 8





Tiros Auger Hole - FT-10

FROM TO TiO2% TREOppm NdPrOxide 7 8 7.26 2,374 145 8 9 9.84 2,275 280 9 10 9.18 4,779 324 Average Grade 8.76 3,143 250 Metres 3





Tiros Auger Hole - FT-11

FROM TO TiO2% TREOppm NdPrOxide 0 1 16.69 5,234 934 1 2 9.90 5,035 1,211 2 3 10.43 5,652 1,573 3 4 10.93 7,709 3,173 4 5 10.68 6,651 2,183 5 6 10.38 6,548 1,956 6 7 10.73 7,846 1,933 7 8 8.70 9,536 3,380 8 9 8.73 9,026 2,937 9 10 10.40 9,068 3,108 10 10.5 7.59 6,682 2,051 Average Grade 10.47 7,181 2,222 Metres 10.5

