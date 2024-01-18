Canadian Critical Minerals Appoints Chris Stewart as Director

Calgary, January 18, 2024 - Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") hereby announces the appointment of Chris Stewart as an independent Director of the Company.

Mr. Stewart holds a B.Sc. in Mining Engineering from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario. He has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry in engineering, operations, permitting, performance improvement, safety and ESG stewardship. Mr. Stewart has held various senior management roles as President, CEO, COO and Vice President Operations at Canadian mining companies including Lakeshore Gold, Kirkland Lake Gold, McEwen Mining, Treasury Metals and Minto Metals. He has significant underground mining experience with gold and copper and has raised monies in the capital markets. He has successfully implemented turnaround strategies at several Canadian mines. Mr. Stewart is registered as a professional engineer with the Association of Professional Engineers of Ontario ("PEO").

Chris Stewart commented, "I am excited to join Canadian Critical Minerals at this time as an independent Director. The Company has assembled an impressive suite of mineral properties and I look forward to working with management and the Board in unlocking the value of these assets."

Ian Berzins, President, CEO and Interim Chairman commented, "We are delighted to welcome Chris Stewart to our Board given his significant practical experience in the mining industry in mine engineering, mine operations, project development, permitting and startup and turnaround implementation. Our top priority remains the restart of the Bull River copper, gold and silver mine. We are extremely fortunate to add a seasoned mining executive of Chris' calibre to further strengthen the depth of our Board."

About Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.

CCMI is a mining company primarily focused on two near-term copper production assets in Canada. CCMI's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project (>135 million lbs of copper) near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. CCMI also owns a 34% interest in the Thierry Mine project (>1.3 billion lbs of copper) near Pickle Lake, Ontario which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, nickel, silver, palladium, platinum and gold.

