Cerrado Gold Announces Share Issuance To Sprott Streaming And Royalty Corp.

TORONTO, January 18, 2024 - Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSXV:CERT)(OTCQX:CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") announces in connection with the US$20 million secured note (the "Note") issued by Cerrado to Sprott Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp. ("Sprott") to facilitate funding of the gold and silver stream agreement in advance of commercial production at its Monte do Carmo Project, Cerrado has elected to pay interest due December 31, 2023, in shares.

Pursuant to the Note, the Company may elect to satisfy the payment of any accrued and unpaid interest on the Note by the issuance of common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price per Common Share equal to 95% of the volume weighted average price (the "VWAP") of the Common Shares for the 5 trading days immediately prior to the date payment is due or any combination of cash and Common Shares in the Company's sole discretion.

Interest due on the Note for the period ending December 31, 2023, amounts to US$504,109.58, being C$666,735.33 at the bank of Canada rate of 1.3226 as of December 29, 2023. Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company will issue 1,175,523 common shares to Sprott at the price of $0.5672 per share to satisfy the interest payment.

About Cerrado

Cerrado Gold is a Toronto-based gold production, development, and exploration company focused on gold projects in South America. The Company is the 100% owner of both the producing Minera Don Nicolás and Las Calandrias mine in Santa Cruz province, Argentina, and the highly prospective Monte Do Carmo development project, located in Tocantins State, Brazil. In Canada, Cerrado Gold is developing it's 100% owned Mont Sorcier Iron Ore and Vanadium project located outside of Chibougamou, Quebec.

In Argentina, Cerrado is maximizing asset value at its Minera Don Nicolas operation through continued operational optimization and is growing production through its operations at the Las Calandrias Heap Leach project. An extensive campaign of exploration is ongoing to further unlock potential resources in our highly prospective land package in the heart of the Deseado Masiff.

In Brazil, Cerrado is rapidly advancing the Serra Alta deposit at its Monte Do Carmo Project, through feasibility and into production. Serra Alta is expected to be a high-margin and high-return project with significant exploration potential on an extensive and highly prospective 82,542 hectare land package.

In Canada, Cerrado holds a 100% interest in the Mont Sorcier Iron Ore and Vanadium Project, which has the potential to produce a premium iron ore concentrate over a long mine life at low operating costs and low capital intensity. Furthermore, its high grade and high purity product facilitates the migration of steel producers from blast furnaces to electric arc furnaces contributing to the decarbonisation of the industry and the achievement of SDG goals.

