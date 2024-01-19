Black Mammoth Metals Announces Shares for Debt and Options Grant

BMM: TSX-V

VANCOUVER, Jan. 19, 2024 - Black Mammoth Metals Corp. (TSXV: BMM) (OTC: LQRCF) ("Black Mammoth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged to settle outstanding debt owed to certain arm's length and non-arm's length creditors by issuing an aggregate of 1,240,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.12 per share. The amount of the indebtedness to be settled by this transaction totals $148,800 CAD. The common shares issued in connection with this debt settlement will be subject to a hold period of four months from the date of issuance.

The Company has also granted incentive stock options to its independent directors and a consultant to purchase an aggregate of up to 297,000 common shares at a price of $0.12 per share for a 5-year period, in accordance with its Stock Option Plan. The options will vest 30% after year one, 30% after year two and 40% after year three.

These transactions are subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Black Mammoth Metals Corporation:

Aside from the recently proposed acquisition of IDA Mining, the Company has completed a ground gravity survey that is now modeled and interpreted in conjunction with the recent UAV magnetic survey at its 100% owned, 1213 hectare (2997 acre) Happy Cat gold property, in southern Ravenswood Mining District, Lander County, Nevada.

An approximate 4 square kilometre area is identified as a hydrothermally altered area. Structural modelling suggests the density of the alteration and its' density contrast relative to the host rock is typical to that of alteration zones present at other Carlin-type deposits in northern Nevada. The alteration encompasses an area where northerly trending high angle faults intersect indicated NW trending re-activated faults that are known to be of age and orientation as ore-controlling faults occurring at other Carlin-type deposits. The Company intends to prioritize drill targets within the alteration area.

Black Mammoth also has a 100% interest, subject to underlying royalties, in the Blanco Creek gold property in the Elk Creek Mining District, central Idaho which hosts three historic underground mines along 3550 meters (11,644 feet) of strike on the north-east trending regional Blanco Shear Zone. Exploration by two previous operators identified a geological target for the Blanco Creek property in the order of 1.7 to 2.48 million tons, grading 0.20 to 0.33 oz/ton Au (1.54 to 2.24 million tonnes, grading 6.85 to 11.31 g/tonne Au); see the Company's press release dated February 14, 2017.

Black Mammoth cautions investors to note the potential quantity and grade of the geological target are conceptual in nature. A qualified person has not completed sufficient work to classify the geological target as mineral resources as defined by NI 43-101, and it is uncertain if future exploration will result in the target being delineated as mineral resources.

Mark J. Abrams, CPG #11451, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and director of Black Mammoth, has reviewed and approved the technical content in this release. Historical information contained in this news release cannot be relied upon as Mr. Abrams, the Company's Qualified Person, has not prepared nor verified the historical information.

