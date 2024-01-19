Green Battery hires Social Media Consultant

VANCOUVER, January 19, 2024 - Green Battery Minerals Inc. ("GEM" or the "Company") (TSXV:GEM), (FSE:BK2P), (WKN:A2QENP), (OTC:GBMIF) is pleased to announce it has entered into a six-month term agreement with Domain Traffic Media Ltd. of West Vancouver, BC, to provide Social Media essentials. After the six-month term, the parties will continue on a month-to-month basis. The tasks include, but not limited to:

building and maintaining an aggressive corporate branding and market awareness campaign utilizing the Company's existing online marketing and web platforms, including the Company's website, news releases, videos, presentation, and social media assets; and

a comprehensive remediation and full integration of key social media assets, including Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook and feature measurable increases of friends, followers, traffic, views, and engagement across the system relating to their target audience. In addition, a YouTube channel will be managed for all video content to host and build additional value for the Company.

In consideration of the services, Domain Traffic Media Ltd. shall receive $2,000 plus taxes per month upon TSX approval. In addition, the Company has agreed to grant Domain Traffic Media Ltd. an option to purchase up to 100,000 common shares at $0.05 per share for five (5) years, granted in accordance with the Company's Omnibus Share Incentive Plan.

Domain Traffic Media Ltd. currently does not currently own any securities, directly or indirectly in the Company.

The agreement with Domain Traffic Media Ltd. is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Green Battery Minerals

About the Company: Green Battery Minerals is managed by a team with over 150 years collectively with a proven track record of not just finding numerous mines but building and operating them too. The Green Battery Mineral management team's most recent success is discovering the Berkwood graphite resource in Quebec. Green Battery Mineral owns this asset 100 percent, and the Company's shareholders will benefit from this asset as the demand for Graphite for electric vehicles increases significantly.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Green Battery Minerals lnc.

'Thomas Yingling'

President, CEO & Director

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations:

or 1-604-343-7740

info@greenbatteryminerals.com www.greenbatteryminerals.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include that the Company will carry out the drill program described in this news release, conduct the Offering and expend funds on Berkwood Graphite Project exploration. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that further permits may not be granted timely or at all; the mineral claims may prove to be unworthy of further expenditure; there may not be an economic mineral resource; methods we thought would be effective may not prove to be in practice or on our claims; economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices; our specific plans and timing drilling, field work and other plans may change; we may not have access to or be able to develop any minerals because of cost factors, type of terrain, or availability of equipment and technology; and we may also not raise sufficient funds to carry out our plans. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by law, we will not update these forward-looking statement risk factors.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.