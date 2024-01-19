Bravo Mining Named Top Performing Company on 2024 OTCQX Best 50 List

VANCOUVER, Jan. 19, 2024 - Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF), ("Bravo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has ranked number one on the 2024 OTCQX® Best 50, a list of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO, stated: "We are extremely proud to have received the distinction of top performing company on the OTCQX in 2023, a remarkable achievement in our very first full year of operation. This accolade is a testament to the exceptional efforts of our dedicated team and the noteworthy milestones we have reached. The Luanga Project has been positioned as one of the few multi-million-ounce potential sources of critical and scarce PGMs (palladium + platinum + rhodium) and nickel outside regions challenged by political and labour instability, infrastructure shortcomings and permitting complexities. We are looking forward to maintaining this momentum in 2024 and beyond, and would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support".

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2024 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2023.

For the complete 2024 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit

https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/2024_OTCQX_Best_50.pdf.

About OTCQX

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canadian and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province of Brazil.

The Luanga Project is situated on mature freehold farming land and benefits from being in a location close to operating mines, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, and clean renewable hydro grid power. A fully funded 63,000m infill, step out and exploration drilling program is currently underway. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities includes replanting high-value trees in the project area, hiring and contracting locally, and ensuring protection of the environment during its exploration activities.

SOURCE Bravo Mining Corp.