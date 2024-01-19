NioCorp Reports Voting Results from the Election of Directors at its Annual General Meeting

CENTENNIAL, January 19, 2024 - NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NB)(TSX:NB) announced the details of the voting results for the election of directors at its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM"), held on January 19, 2024 in Denver, CO.

At the AGM, the following seven nominees were elected as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the voting were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Mark A. Smith 7,473,610 93.98% 478,983 6.02% Michael J. Morris 6,603,433 83.03% 1,349,159 16.97% David C. Beling 7,220,373 90.79% 732,219 9.21% Nilsa Guerrero-Mahon 7,150,587 89.92% 802,005 10.08% Peter Oliver 7,151,643 89.93% 800,949 10.07% Michael Maselli 7,325,594 91.12% 626,998 7.88% Dean Kehler 7,286,924 91.63% 665,669 8.37%

Shareholders also voted in favor of: (i) setting the number of directors for the ensuing year at seven; (ii) appointing Deloitte & Touche LLP as auditors of the Company; (iii) authorizing and approving the amendment and restatement of the NioCorp Developments Ltd. Long-Term Incentive Plan, and (iv) approving, on a nonbinding, advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.

About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing a critical minerals project in Southeast Nebraska that will produce niobium, scandium, and titanium. The Company also is evaluating the potential to produce several rare earths from the Project. Niobium is used to produce specialty alloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy ("HSLA") steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a specialty metal that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium is also a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various lightweight alloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor, and medical implants. Magnetic rare earths, such as neodymium, praseodymium, terbium, and dysprosium are critical to the making of Neodymium-Iron-Boron ("NdFeB") magnets, which are used across a wide variety of defense and civilian applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about NioCorp's expectation and ability to produce niobium, scandium and titanium from the Elk Creek Project; NioCorp's potential to produce several rare earths from the Elk Creek Project and the length of service of the elected directors. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict," "should," "would" and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of NioCorp and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. Forward-looking statements reflect material expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, expectations, and assumptions relating to the matters addressed herein. Such expectations and assumptions are inherently subject to uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed and identified in public filings made by NioCorp with the SEC and with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions made by the management of NioCorp prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the matters addressed herein and attributable to NioCorp or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, NioCorp undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

