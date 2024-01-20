Xplore Resources to Attend VRIC Investment Conference

Vancouver, January 19, 2024 - Xplore Resources Corp. (TSXV: XPLR) (the "Company" or "Xplore") is pleased to announce its participation in the 2024 VRIC Investment Conference in Vancouver, Canada.
Event and Booth Details
Event: VRIC 2024
Date: January 21-22, 2024
Location: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building, Vancouver, BC, Canada
Booth Number: 633
Company Website: www.xploreresources.com
The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options authorizing the purchase of 2,300,000 common shares (the "Options") to officers, directors and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at $0.15 per share for a period of three years from the date of grant. The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's incentive stock option plan and are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Xplore Resources
Xplore Resources is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol XPLR and is focused on the acquisition and development of lithium projects in Ontario. The company has key land positions along the Root Bay lithium trend. Xplore is run by tenured management supported by an internal specialized team with a successful track record for multi-project exploration.
