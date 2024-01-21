BULYANHULU, Jan. 21, 2024 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) - Barrick's North Mara and Bulyanhulu gold mines have sustained their strong performance and achieved their production guidance for 2023. The mines are part of Twiga Minerals, a joint venture between Barrick and the Government of Tanzania.

Speaking to media here today, president and chief executive Mark Bristow said the transformation of two derelict mines into a world-class complex which, on a combined basis, produce gold at a Tier One1 level, shows what could be achieved when mining companies and their host governments partner to deliver real value to their stakeholders.

"The Twiga partnership has not only transformed Tanzania's gold mining industry, it has also re-established the country, well-known as one Africa's most popular tourism attractions, as a prime investment destination that has a wealth of metal and mineral resources," Bristow said.

Conversion drilling at both mines has again replenished their reserves after depletion. At North Mara, the potential for another underground operation is being explored while the optimization of its open cast mine plan is expected to add years to its life. At Bulyanhulu, there are near-surface opportunities with the potential for increasing production and mining flexibility.

Bristow said since Barrick took over the Tanzanian mines in 2019 they had grown into the largest contributor to the government's revenue, through taxes, employment, payments to local suppliers, community projects and distributions to shareholders. Its investment in the economy to date totals more than $3.4 billion (on a 100% basis).

"Perhaps even more important, these mines are now widely respected as value-adding partners and community members. Among the many accolades they have received, Barrick Tanzania has been certified as a Top Employer by the global Top Employer Institute for its people management programmes while locally, the Association of Tanzania Employers (ATE) crowned Barrick North Mara as the 2023 employer of the year and the company with the best social responsibility program. In the health and safety arena, North Mara won the 2023 OSHA Compliance award with Bulyanhulu as first runner-up, and Bulyanhulu also received an award for excellence in crisis management. Both mines have been lauded by the Tanzanian Government and Civil Society Organizations for their contribution to the fight against violence against women and children," he said.

The first phase of Twiga's $30 million Future Forward education initiative is nearing completion. The program will significantly improve Tanzania's educational infrastructure by delivering classrooms, dormitories and washroom facilities for an additional 49,000 pupils. Twiga is also progressing its $40 million pledge to build a world-class 73 kilometre road to the Kahama airport. As part of the Buzwagi mine closure plan and to improve the transportation system in the area, Barrick's Buzwagi gold mine in partnership with the Tanzanian Airport Authority funded the building of a new terminal at the Kahama airport. The new airport terminal building will serve more than 200 passengers at a time and has a full range of facilities. It is expected to be a catalyst for economic growth in the Kahama region.

In the meantime, the rehabilitation of the closed Buzwagi mine is continuing with the ultimate aim of creating the foundation for a Special Economic Zone.

"Barrick has made an enormous difference for the better on every front in Tanzania. The success of the partnership model we pioneered here represents, I believe, the future of mining, particularly in developing countries. We have also applied this model to the reconstituted Porgera mine in Papua New Guinea and the Reko Diq copper-gold project in Pakistan," Bristow said.

Endnote 1

A Tier One Gold Asset is an asset with a $1,300/oz reserve potential to deliver a minimum 10-year life, annual production of at least 500,000 ounces of gold and with all in sustaining costs per ounce in the lower half of the

industry cost curve.

