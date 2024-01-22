SKRR Exploration Inc. Receives TSXV Approval of Amendment to Definitive Option Agreement with F3 Uranium Corp. for the Clearwater West Project, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, Jan. 22, 2024 - SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) ("SKRR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated January 10, 2024, the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the amendment agreement (the "Amendment Agreement") in respect of the option agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated May 25, 2023 (the "Effective Date") with F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) ("F3") to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Clearwater West Property. The Clearwater West Property is comprised of 3 contiguous mineral claims totaling 11,786 hectares, located ~20km outside the edge and in the south-west area of the Athabasca Basin.

The parties have agreed to amend the Option Agreement to extend the requirement for a minimum $1,000,000 in work expenditures on the Clearwater West Property on or before the first year anniversary of the Effective Date until the second year anniversary of the Effective Date, such that cumulative work expenditures of a minimum of $3,000,000 are required on or before the second year anniversary of the Effective Date under the Amendment Agreement. In consideration for the extension, SKRR issued 605,000 common shares of SKRR to F3 and is required to issue an additional 395,000 common shares of SKRR to F3 on or before June 1, 2024, unless subsequent to such share issuance, F3's partially diluted shareholdings in SKRR would exceed 10% of the issued and outstanding shares of SKRR, in which case SKRR shall pay $39,500 in cash to F3 in lieu thereof on or before June 5, 2024. All common shares issued to F3 will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange.

F3 and SKRR are non-arm's length parties (as defined in Exchange Policy 1.1) given that they share a common senior officer.

Sherman Dahl, CEO of SKRR, comments:

"With this amendment, SKRR is pleased to continue its beneficial relationship with F3 and excited about the prospects for the Clearwater West Uranium Project. We look forward F3's recently announced spin-out of 14 early-stage uranium exploration projects in the Athabasca basin, including Clearwater West, into a new wholly owned subsidiary called F4 Uranium Corp."

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan - some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class uranium, precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen - although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan. SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

