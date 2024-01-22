Global Battery Metals Provides Corporate Update on Lithium and Copper Project Activity

Drill Site Development Underway at Lithium King Claim Expansion in Utah; GSRO Approves All Expansion Licences at Leinster Lithium Project in Ireland

Vancouver, January 22, 2024 - Global Battery Metals Ltd. (TSXV: GBML) (OTCQB: REZZF) (FSE: REZ) (the "Company" or "GBML" or "Global Battery Metals"), an international critical mineral exploration company focused on growth-oriented lithium, copper and battery metal projects, is pleased to provide a status update on current project activity.

Key Highlights:

Lithium King Project, Utah, USA - Drilling plans continue to advance, with the successful acquisition of additional strategic claims now staked north of the original property. The new claims will facilitate weather-agnostic drilling between the service road and the highway, effectively bypassing flood-zones. Alloy Drilling LLC of Elko, Nevada, and Escalante Geological Services LLC of Salt Lake City, Utah, have been engaged to assist with drill hole planning. The project area is situated directly adjacent to neighbouring Intrepid Potash, which recently announced lithium concentrations at over 1,500 parts per million in its final by-product brine.

Leinster Lithium Project, Ireland - Further to its December 13, 2023 land expansion press release, the Company reports that Ireland's Geoscience Regulation Office (GSRO) has approved the option to acquire all six of the previously announced contiguous licenses, covering an additional 249 km2 adjacent to the Knockeen Lithium Pegmatite Project and more than quadrupling GBML's southern license land position. In total, the full Leinster Lithium Project footprint now comprises 22 mineral claims covering approximately 775 km2 and is situated along strike to nearby Blackstairs Lithium's Avalonia Project (297 km2 joint venture between Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd and International Lithium Corp.). Several target areas have been identified and a new series of prospecting activity is being planned.

Lara Copper Project, Peru - GBML's 55 percent-owned Peruvian subsidiary, Minas Dixon, is aware that its option partners are planning a material work program this year to help advance environmental study approval efforts, in line with GBML's third option payment milestone. While Minas Dixon has optioned the property for acquisition, it retains a 0.75% net smelter return royalty on the property.

"We see a lot of near-term growth opportunity across our 2024 project pipeline, which will include Lithium King exploration," said Michael Murphy, CEO of Global Battery Metals. "Intrepid's recent lithium resource announcement has certainly dialed up interest in this area and we absolutely wish them well with these pursuits. We see Utah's unique geography and natural lithium deposits providing domestic supply potential to help meet North America's future demand and we aim to be part of this solution."

