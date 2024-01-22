Q2 Metals Commences its 2024 Winter Drill Program at the Mia Lithium Property, James Bay Territory, Quebec, Canada

Highlights:

The 2024 winter drill campaign at the Mia Lithium Property is targeting 4,000 m with potential to expand the campaign.

Two (2) drill rigs will be utilized for the Winter Drill Program.

Core assay results remain to be reported for 31 drill holes from the Company's inaugural drill program in the fall of 2023.

Vancouver, January 22, 2024 - Q2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: QTWO) (OTCQB: QUEXF) (FSE: 458) ("Q2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced its 2024 winter drill program ("Winter Drill Program") at its wholly owned, 8,668-ha Mia Lithium Property (the "Property") located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory of Quebec.

The first hole of the Winter Drill Program was collared on January 18th and drilling has started at the west end of the more than 10-kilometre-long Mia Lithium Exploration Trend (the "Mia Trend") which is located 22 km from the Billy Diamond Highway, proximal to major hydro-powerline and all-season road infrastructure.

"We anticipate a busy year ahead, starting with our Winter Drill Program which will assist us in gaining a deeper understanding of the Mia property and the 11 mineralized zones identified within the more than 10-kilometre-long Mia Trend," said Q2 Metals President and CEO Alicia Milne.

It is anticipated that the Winter Drill Program will consist of at least 4,000 metres, with potential to expand the campaign. The objective of the Winter Drill Program is to expand the subsurface pegmatite zone at the MIA 1 and MIA 2 zones and test the other new mineralized discoveries along the Mia Trend.

The Company's inaugural drill program commenced in the fall of 2023 and concluded mid-December 2023 with a total of 31 holes drilled along the Mia Trend for approximately 5,601 metres. Through its 2023 mapping and sampling programs, the Company defined a total of 11 spodumene pegmatite mineralized zones along the Mia Trend of which only seven zones have been drill-tested. Two additional prospective LCT-style pegmatite trends (Bruce Trend and Lady Trend) were identified on the Property and initial mapping and sampling programs will commence on both new trends in the spring of 2024.

Qualified Person

Neil McCallum, B.Sc., P.Geol, is a registered permit holder with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed the technical information in this news release. Mr. McCallum is a director and VP Exploration of Q2.

About Q2 Metals Corp

Q2 Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently advancing exploration at the more than 10-kilometre-long Mia Trend on its 8,668-ha flagship Mia Lithium Property in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory of Quebec, Canada which is host to both the MIA 1 and MIA 2 lithium occurrences as well as 11 confirmed mineralized zones. The Company also owns the Stellar Lithium Property with 77 claims totaling 3,972-ha, located approximately six kilometres north of its Mia Lithium Property.

Q2 is also exploring the highly prospective Big Hill and Titan gold projects covering approximately 110 km² in the Talgai Goldfields of the broader Warwick-Texas District of Queensland, Australia. The Big Hill Gold Project is host to 54 high-grade historical gold mines.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Accordingly, all statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, any statements or plans regard the geological prospects of the Company's properties and the future exploration endeavors of the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date specified in such statement. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the focus of the Company's current and future exploration and drill programs, the scale, scope and location of future exploration and drilling activities, the Company's expectations in connection with the projects and exploration programs being met, the completion of the NSR buy-back and termination on the terms stated or at all,the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain necessary approvals, variations in ore grade or recovery rates, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, unsuccessful exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, uninsured risks, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same. Readers are cautioned that mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business and accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

