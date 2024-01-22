Doré Copper Increases Size of its Joe Mann Property by Acquiring a 65% Interest in 3,030 Hectares

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2024 - Doré Copper Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Doré Copper") (TSXV: DCMC; OTCQX: DRCMF; FRA: DCM) is pleased to announce that it has exercised its right to acquire a 65% interest in certain claims subject to a joint venture with SOQUEM (the "SOQUEM JV Property"), which surround and are adjacent to the Company's 100% owned Joe Mann Property, pursuant to an earn-in option agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated January 2, 2020, as amended October 28, 2022, between the Company and Ressources Jessie Inc. ("Ressources Jessie"). SOQUEM holds the remaining 35% interest in the SOQUEM JV Property.



In accordance with the terms of the Option Agreement, Ressources Jessie will transfer its 65% interest in the SOQUEM JV Property, comprising 69 claims totaling 3,029.6 ha, to the Company for $300,000 in cash and 3,333,333 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.12 per common share, representing $400,000 in common shares. Following this acquisition, the Company has a controlling interest in a contiguous group of claims totaling 6,209.2 ha surrounding the former high-grade Joe Mann gold mine (Figure 1) and part of the southern Chibougamau Camp where Northern Superior Resources Inc. and IAMGOLD Corporation have significant gold mineral resources (Figure 2).

The acquisition is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The common shares issued in connection with the acquisition are subject to a four month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws which will expire on May 23, 2024.

Ernest Mast, President and CEO of Doré Copper, commented, "With this transaction, we have consolidated a large contiguous group of claims around the former Joe Mann mine in the prolific southern Chibougamau camp. Most of the SOQUEM JV block has not been explored since the late 1990s and numerous gold targets remain to be evaluated on the property. We are looking forward to work with SOQUEM and we plan to commence a detailed review of the historical work and use new geological interpretations to generate high quality exploration targets."

Exploration Potential on the SOQUEM JV Property

The Company's contiguous group of claims (Figure 1) is located in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone belt within the upper part of the Obatogamau Formation, within a major deformation corridor known as the Opawica-Guercheville shear zone. The Company has a 100% interest in the former Joe Mann mine, which produced 1.12 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 8.26 g/t from the 1950s to 2007.1 The deposit has an inferred mineral resource of 680,000 tonnes grading 6.78 g/t Au and 0.24% Cu, which was included in the Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of its hub-and-spoke operation announced on May 10, 2022.2

The main lithologies encountered are basalts, rhyolites, gabbros and several families of felsic, intermediate and mafic dykes. Two felsic intrusions, La Dauversière and Verneuil, are found respectively to the northeast and northwest of the claim group. The stratigraphy is east-west, dipping sub-vertically, and metamorphosed to the upper greenschist facies (epidote-amphibolite facies).

A number of gold occurrences and mineralized zones have been identified on the SOQUEM JV Property and are briefly summarized below. An evaluation of all the exploration work conducted on the SOQUEM JV will be completed over the coming months to identify exploration targets. No significant exploration work on the SOQUEM JV Property has been carried out since the late 1990s, except for the Rohault and Norhart gold occurrences where the latest exploration activities took place in 2004.

Rohault

The Rohault gold occurrence is located north of the former Joe Mann mine and its western extension is located approximately 300 meters north of the mine infrastructures. This structure has been tested by drilling over a 2 kilometer strike length. The Rohault mineralized zone is characterized by quartz-carbonate veins and veinlets which cut mafic lavas and intrusions. The main occurrence contains approximately 15% pyrite and 5% chalcopyrite with several interesting historical drill intercepts: 108.71 g/t Au, 16.85 g/t Ag and 1.4% Cu over 0.6 meter at a downhole depth of 44.95 meters (H-560) and 6.32 g/t Au and 0.37% Cu over 3.6 meters (including 34.5 g/t Au and 0.99% Cu over 0.6 meter) at a downhole depth of 79.2 meters (H-518).1

Norhart

The Norhart gold occurrence is located approximately 1 kilometer north of former Joe Mann mine. The gold mineralization shows similar characteristics to Joe Mann. It is comprised of five parallel quartz vein structures, separated by between 50 and 150 meters over a strike length of approximately 500 meters. Gold mineralization is within quartz veins cutting strongly altered granular felsic dykes or basalts.

Significant historical drill intercepts in the sector of Norhart include: 65.85 g/t Au, 5.9 g/t Ag over 6.34 meters at a downhole depth of 207.46 meters (H-04-579); 160.50 g/t Au, 9.8 g/t Ag over 0.85 meters at a downhole depth of 235.0 meters (H-04-582); 81 g/t Au, 1.4 g/t Ag over 1.2 meters at a downhole depth of 234.8 meters (H-04-580); 24.65 g/t Au, 17.48 g/t Ag, 0.79% Cu over 1.92 meters at a downhole depth of 256.62 meters (H-04-578), 99.64 g/t Au, 11.8 g/t Ag and 0.12% Cu over 0.3 meter at a downhole depth of 283.85 meters (H-569); 10.04 g/t Au, 16.3 g/t Ag and 0.11% Cu over 1.2 meters at a downhole depth of 521.2 meters (H-535 EXT); 57.65 g/t Au over 0.40 meter at a downhole depth of 264.0 meters (H-550).1 ,3

Currie-Mills

The Currie Mills (Lac James) gold occurrence is located 3 kilometers east-northeast of the former Joe Mann mine. The mineralized system is parallel to Joe Mann and contains a small historical near-surface resource (not compliant with NI 43-101). Mineralization consists of two lenses (North and South) of disseminated chalcopyrite, pyrite, pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite in centimetric to decimetric quartz-carbonate veins with locally some specks of free gold with altered and sheared non-magnetic coarse gabbros. One significant historical drill hole intercept of 3.9 /t Au over 6.9 meters at a downhole depth of 61 meters (VM87-07) is located 150 meters east of the historical resource.1,4

Lac Meston

The Lac Meston gold occurrence is located 4.8 kilometers southwest of the former Joe Mann mine. The mineralization is found in a tonalite intrusion. An underground ramp of 305 meters was built in 1974 but did not access the mineralized zone. Significant historical drill hole intercepts include: 18.49 g/t Au over 3.61 meters (M-81-09), 34.21 g/t Au over 1.55 meters (A-12) and 6.92 g/t Au over 6.10 meters (A-14), all of which were at less than 100 meters depth.1,5,6

Adnor

The Adnor mineralized zone, located 3 kilometers west of Joe Mann, consists of a number of east-west subparallel veins within a sequence of pillowed massive basaltic flows injected by a variety of small felsic dykes. A significant drilling campaign was conducted in the early 1950s to define the mineralized zone. The highest drill intercept returned 2,297 g/t Au over 0.30 m (A-10). A subsequent drilling program in the early 1970s returned the following significant results: 14.40 g/t Au over 0.3 meter (N-7-2); 6.86 g/t Au over 0.6 meter (N-6); and 4.80 g/t Au over 1.5 meters (N-7). Highlight from the subsequent late 1980s drilling program include 11.04 g/t over 3.05 meters (H-380).1,7

Noranda - La Dauversière

This mineral occurrence is located approximately 3.5 kilometers east of Joe Mann. Gold mineralization is found in quartz carbonate veins with pyrrhotite-pyrite and chalcopyrite within sheared and altered gabbro. A number of diamond drill holes were completed by several companies prior to the late 1990s and significant results included: 8.16 g/t Au, 2.4 g/t Ag and 0.16% Cu over 0.55 meter (H-223); and 12.3 g/t Au over 1.02 meters (VM-89-26).1

Montgomery

This mineral showing is located approximately 2 kilometers west of Joe Mann. Gold mineralization is found in quartz veins containing varying amounts of pyrite, scheelite, chalcopyrite and local visible gold within a sheared structure covering a strike length of 475 meters and up to 8 meters wide. Significant historical intersections include: 4.41 g/t Au over 0.27 meter (M-7); 106.10 g/t Au (trench # 1 channel sample); 13.56 g/t Au (trench # 2 channel sample); and 199.66 g/t Au (trench # 4 channel sample).1

Wright Hargreaves

The mineral showing (also known as "Fancamp") is located 500 meters southwest of the Adnor showing. Gold mineralization is erratic and associated with <1 meter quartz-carbonate+/-tourmaline veins and veinlets with auriferous pyrite in massive and pillowed basalts and co-magmatic magnetic gabbro-sills. Historical trench results include 9.88 g/t Au over 1.0 meter and 6.05 g/t Au over 1.0 meter. The only significant highlight from the latest drilling program (1980s) include 4.50 g/t over 0.60 meter (87-1).1

Lac Antoine

Located near the southwest boundary of the property, the Lac Antoine gold mineralization is associated with northeast trending quartz-carbonate veins containing up to 15% pyrite and minor chalcopyrite within pillow basalts. Historical work only reports high-grade gold assays (10 to +30 g/t Au) from grab samples.1

Bloc Sud

Located near the southwest boundary of the property, the Bloc Sud gold mineralization consists of black quartz veins (+/- sulphides) within a chlorite-sericite-ankerite schist of decametric width at the contact of a basalt-tonalite dyke. An intercept of 1.96 g/t Au over 6.25 meters, including 6.98 g/t Au over 1.35 meters (H-507), was reported from a limited drilling campaign.1

Qualified Person

Sylvain Lépine, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of the Company and a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Figure 1. Joe Mann Property - Land Tenure Map and Main Gold Occurrences





Figure 2. South Chibougamau Area - Land Tenure Map





About Doré Copper Mining Corp.

Doré Copper Mining Corp. aims to be the next copper producer in Québec with an initial production target of +50 Mlbs of copper equivalent annually by implementing a hub-and-spoke operation model with multiple high-grade copper-gold assets feeding its centralized Copper Rand mill.1 The Company has delivered its PEA in May 2022 and is proceeding with a feasibility study.

The Company has consolidated a large land package in the prolific Lac Doré/Chibougamau and Joe Mann mining camps that has historically produced 1.6 billion pounds of copper and 4.4 million ounces of gold.2 The land package includes 13 former producing mines, deposits and resource target areas within a 60-kilometre radius of the Company's Copper Rand Mill.

