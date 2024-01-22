LithiumBank Resources Named to 2024 OTCQX Best 50

Calgary, January 22, 2024 - LithiumBank Resources Corp. (TSXV: LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF) (FSE: HT9) ("LithiumBank" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has been named to the 2024 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies on the OTCQX Best Market based on 2023 total return and average daily dollar volume growth.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2024 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2023 with LithiumBank being ranked 4th out of the 50 companies.

"Our team is honored to be recognized as one of the top performing companies on the OTCQX in 2023," commented Paul Matysek, Chairman of LithiumBank. "As LithiumBank celebrates this achievement, the company remails focused on its mission to drive sustainable energy solutions, create long term value for its shareholders and uphold the highest standards of corporate governance."

For the complete 2024 OTCQX Best 50 ranking visit the list below.

https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/2024_OTCQX_Best_50.pdf.

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About LithiumBank Resources Corp.

LithiumBank Resources Corp. (TSXV: LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF), is a publicly traded lithium company that is focused on developing its two flagship projects, Boardwalk and Park Place, in Western Canada. The Company holds 2,480,196 acres of brown-field lithium brine licenses, across three (3) districts in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Contact:

Rob Shewchuk

CEO & Director

rob@lithiumbank.ca

(778) 987-9767

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195132