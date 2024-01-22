Allied Gold Provides Notice Of 2024 Guidance And Outlook Conference Call

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2024 - Allied Gold Corp. (TSX: AAUC) ("Allied" or the "Company") will release its 2024 guidance and outlook before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, Eastern Standard Time ("EST") and will convene a conference call and webcast to discuss them at 9:00 a.m. EST on the same day.

2024 Guidance and Outlook Conference Call

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-800-898-3989 Local dial-in number: 416-406-0743 Toll Free (UK): 00-80042228835 Participant passcode: 7762455# Webcast: https://alliedgold.com/investors/presentations

Conference Call Replay

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-800-408-3053 Local dial-in number: 905-694-9451 Passcode: 8148175#

The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. EST on February 21, 2024, until 11:59 p.m. EST on March 20, 2024.

Allied will release its fourth quarter 2023 operational and financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, EST. The Company will then host a conference call and webcast to review the results on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. EST. Dial-in and webcast details will be released closer to the event.

About Allied Gold Corporation

Allied Gold is a Canadian-based gold producer with a significant growth profile and mineral endowment which operates a portfolio of three producing assets and development projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Ethiopia. Led by a team of mining executives with operational and development experience and proven success in creating value, Allied Gold aspires to become a mid-tier next generation gold producer in Africa and ultimately a leading senior global gold producer.

