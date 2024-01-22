Neotech Metals Unveils Comprehensive ESG Strategy for Sustainable Growth, Targets Exploration Program to Advance Economic Potential of TREO Property and Extends Marketing Agreement

Vancouver, January 22, 2024 - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the development of its Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") strategy aligned with its ambitious exploration program at the Company's flagship TREO Property.

"As we gear up our exploration efforts at the TREO and Thor Properties, it is imperative that we do so with a keen eye on sustainability, community engagement, and corporate responsibility," stated Reagan Glazier, CEO and Director of Neotech Metals. "Our ESG strategy is not just a commitment on paper; it's a fundamental approach to how we operate. We are dedicated to ensuring our growth is responsible, aligning with environmental protection, enhancing community well-being, and adhering to ethical governance."

Environmental Stewardship

At the heart of Neotech's ESG strategy is an unwavering commitment to minimizing environmental impacts. By harnessing cutting-edge technology and industry best practices, the Company is dedicated to reducing emissions and optimizing resource use. Regular environmental assessments and strict adherence to sustainable standards are cornerstones of Neotech's operational ethos.

Social Engagement

Neotech is deeply committed to fostering positive relationships with local communities. This commitment involves generating meaningful employment opportunities and supporting community development initiatives, particularly in the areas surrounding the TREO Property, including Prince George and Bear Lake. "We aim to be more than just a business operating in these areas; we want to be a proactive and supportive member of these communities," Glazier emphasized.

Ethical Governance

Integrity, transparency, and accountability form the pillars of Neotech's corporate governance. By maintaining rigorous compliance with legal and regulatory standards, the Company upholds the highest levels of business ethics.

Moving forward, Neotech Metals Corp. remains dedicated to advancing its exploration activities at the TREO Property while ensuring that every step taken is in harmony with ESG commitments. "Our goal is to unlock the potential of the TREO and Thor Properties in a way that benefits not only our Company and shareholders but also the environment and the communities we operate in," concluded Glazier.

Neotech Metals Exploration Focus

Neotech Metals Corp. is actively enhancing its understanding of the TREO and Thor Properties through a sequential and multi-phase exploration initiative. Looking ahead, Neotech is set to broaden its exploration endeavors on both projects. This includes planned airborne-geophysical (radiometric and magnetic) work, additional geological and geochemical mapping/sampling, and drilling, all aimed at further validating the property's potential.

Thor Sampling and Surveying Program: Located 35km from the Mountain Pass Deposit; a comprehensive study, review and confirmation of historical workings.

TREO Summer Program: Pending permits, an upcoming exploration program consisting of geophysical, geological sampling/mapping and drilling to commence.

Additional Project Scoping: Comprehensive evaluation of target and project generation both on and off current mineral claims is underway.

Marketing Agreement Extension

Neotech Metals also announces that it has entered into an agreement with Financial Star News Inc. ("FSN") (address: 701 West Georgia Street, #1500, Vancouver, B.C. V7Y 1C6, e-mail info@thefinancialstar.com) for the provision of marketing services for up to six months commencing on January 17, 2024, provided that the term of the marketing services may be extended or shortened at the discretion of the Company depending on, amongst other factors, the efficacy of the marketing services.

The services to be provided by FSN shall include the creation of campaigns, ad groups, text ads, display ads, detailed keyword research, setup and managing remarketing campaigns, optimizing keyword options, coordinating online advertisers and marketers, corresponding to online marketing targets, creating landing pages for ad campaigns and generally bringing attention to the business of the Company. The promotional activity undertaken by FSN will occur on a www.thefinancialstar.com landing page and via Google ads and native advertising.

The Company will pay a fee of USD $500,000 (plus GST) for the continuation of the marketing services. The Company will not issue any securities to FSN as compensation for its marketing services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, FSN (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Ike Osmani, P.Geo., a consultant of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standard of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Neotech Metals Corp.

The Company is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, B.C., which owns 38 rare earth mineral claims comprising the TREO Property, located in Northern British Columbia. Canada. The Company also holds options on the EBB nickel-cobalt property in British Columbia, Canada and 22 mining claims comprising the‎ Thor REE Project, an early-stage exploration property in the eastern Mojave Desert Region, approximately 119 kilometers south of Las Vegas‎.‎

For More Information please contact:

Reagan Glazier, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: info@neotechmetals.com

Telephone: ‎604-832-5609

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information in this news release includes statements relating to its properties, including in relation to future exploration plans in respect thereof. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including, but not limited to, having obtained all necessary regulatory approvals and access to key consultants and personnel in order to conduct the planned work initiatives. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

