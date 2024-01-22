Galway Announces New Project Manager at Clarence Stream and New Head of Exploration

TORONTO, January 22, 2024 - Galway Metals Inc. (TSX.V:GWM)(OTCQB:GAYMF) (the "Company" or "Galway") is pleased to announce the promotion of two geologists, and to reiterate the Company's technical strength, as stated below. The Company's flagship Clarence Stream gold project has a district scale strike length of 65 kilometres, is open in all directions and remains largely unexplored, and has excellent infrastructure in the mining friendly province of New Brunswick, Canada.

"Over the past several years, both Jesse and Rob had the opportunity to further their professional development under the guidance of Mike Sutton, and more recently under the tutelage of Phil Walford and Allan Moran. Jesse and Rob are committed not only to the success at Clarence Stream, but also to exploring other exploration opportunities in New Brunswick and Atlantic Canada in general," cites Robert Hinchcliffe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Galway Metals, "Furthermore, our technical team is strongly motivated to advance the Clarence Stream project. Hopefully, investors' sentiment for junior gold companies will improve, and we will be positioned to implement more aggressive drilling programs at Clarence Stream."

Jesse Fisher, Project Manager, Clarence Stream: Jesse has worked for Galway for four years and is being promoted to Project Manager of Clarence Stream because of his geological and management skills. Prior to joining Galway, Jesse worked as a Mine Geologist for Trevali Mining Corp. at the Caribou Mine, Exploration Geologist with Osisko Metals Inc. in the Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC), North American Nickel at the Maniitsoq Nickel Project, and with Crone Geophysics in North Africa and Greenland. Jesse is a Professional Geologist (P.Geo) with APEGNB and obtained his Bachelor of Science at the University of New Brunswick.

Robert Richard, Head of Exploration: Rob Richard has worked for the company for five years and is being promoted to Exploration Manager. Rob has extensive mineral exploration and prospecting experience, which included working on diamond projects in northern Saskatchewan, gold and base metal deposits in New Brunswick and Ontario, uranium deposits in Nunavut, and IOGC deposits in Nova Scotia. The majority of Rob's career has focused on managing exploration projects in New Brunswick, including the Nash Creek and Nepisiquit base metal deposits in the Bathurst mining camp, the Sisson W-Mo deposit, Battery Hill manganese project, Bald Hill antimony and numerous gold deposits including Cape Spencer, Devils Pike, and Golden Ridge. Rob obtained his Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of New Brunswick.

Phillip Walford, Chief Technical Advisor: Mr. Walford a seasoned mining veteran, most recently as a founder and President and Chief Executive Officer of Marathon Gold Corp., who's Valentine Lake Project in central Newfoundland was advanced into a four-million-ounce gold project. Mr. Walford's broad experience in developing Valentine Lake and other projects will assist Galway in advancing its Clarence Stream project in nearby New Brunswick. Both Valentine Lake and Clarence Stream are located along the Appalachian Trend and have similar geologic features. Mr. Walford is a registered Professional Geologist with over 40 years' experience. He has extensive international experience in gold and base metal deposits with a focus on resource development and mining. During his career he has raised significant funds for exploration and mine development, and his teams have won Developer of the Year in Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador. Mr. Walford was a co-winner of the PDAC Bill Dennis Award in 2021 for developing the Valentine Lake project. He is currently a board member and technical advisor to several mining companies.

Allan Moran, CPG, Senior Advisor: Mr. Moran has spent his 40-year plus career in exploration, exploration management, and support of corporate acquisitions for both major and junior mining companies. Moreover, Mr. Moran specializes in geological evaluations of metal projects with a focus on geological and 3D modeling (Leapfrog software), database evaluations and geological inputs to resource estimation; from due diligence audits to feasibility studies; exploration properties to mining operations. Mr. Moran has been instrumental in leading the company's efforts in constructing a comprehensive geological model for the Clarence Stream gold project, in addition to assisting in myriad other day-to-day and other geological activities. Allan is a Certified Professional Geologist and received a Bachelor of Science, Geological Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines.

About Galway Metals Inc.

Galway Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, high-grade, open-pitable flagship Clarence Stream gold project in southwest New Brunswick. Clarence Stream is an emerging gold district with an exploration strike length of approximately 65 kilometres and widths of up to 28 kilometres in certain areas. Galway Metals also has 100%-ownership in the Estrades project, a former producing high-grade, gold-rich polymetallic VMS mine in the northern Abitibi of western Quebec. Led by a management team with a proven track-record of creating shareholder value having sold Galway Resources for US$340 million, Galway Metals is focused on creating value for all its stakeholders.

For additional Information on Galway Metals Inc., Please contact:

Robert Hinchcliffe, President & Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 1-800-771-0680

Email: info@galwaymetalsinc.com

Website: www.galwaymetalsinc.com

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates," "may," "could," "would," "will," or "plan." Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, information with respect to the OTCQB listing, DTC eligibility, and broadening U.S. institutional and retail investors. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to changes in economic conditions or financial markets, political and competitive developments, operation or exploration difficulties, changes in equity markets, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices capital, operating and reclamation costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restrictions on labour and international travel and supply chains, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

