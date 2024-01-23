Bravo Announces Appointment of Corporate Secretary and Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, Jan. 22, 2024 - Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF) ("Bravo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Heather Laxton to the position of Corporate Secretary.

Ms. Laxton is a seasoned governance professional with over 25 years of corporate governance, corporate secretarial, and securities regulation experience with a focus on the mining sector globally. Most recently, Heather was Chief Governance Officer and Corporate Secretary for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd., and prior to that she served in several senior management and executive roles for mining companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, London - AIM and NYSE AMEX, including Kirkland Lake Gold and European Goldfields. Ms. Laxton holds a master's degree in law (business) from Osgoode Hall Law School and is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) and the Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC).

"I am delighted to welcome Heather to Bravo" announced Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO of Bravo. "Heather's substantial expertise and experience will be a valuable addition to the leadership team and further enhances our commitment to effective governance."

Stock Options

Bravo also announces that it has granted 212,500 incentive stock options to certain employees and consultants with an exercise price of C$2.70, being the last closing price prior to the option grant. These grants were made in accordance with the Company's long term incentive plan and, in accordance with its stock option plan that was approved by shareholders on July 18, 2023, vest 25% immediately and 25% each anniversary thereafter.

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canadian and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province of Brazil.

The Luanga Project is situated on mature freehold farming land and benefits from being in a location close to operating mines, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, and clean renewable hydro grid power. A fully funded 63,000m infill, step out and exploration drilling program is currently underway. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities includes replanting high-value trees in the project area, hiring and contracting locally, and ensuring protection of the environment during its exploration activities.

