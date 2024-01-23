Carlyle Announces Stock Option Grant

Vancouver, January 22, 2024 - Carlyle Commodities Corp. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: BJ4) (OTCQB: CCCFF) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has approved the issuance of 1,800,000 stock options to certain officers, directors, and consultants of the Company for the purchase of up to 1,800,000 common shares in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each option vested immediately and is exercisable for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.09 per share.

About Carlyle

Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its 100% owned Newton Gold Project, located in the Clinton Mining Division of B.C. The Company is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CCC".

