Benjamin Hill Announces Appointment of Russell Ball as Senior Advisor, Former EVP and CFO of Newmont Mining and Goldcorp

Vancouver, January 23, 2024 - Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCQB: BNNHF) (FSE: 5YZ0) ("BNN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Russell Ball, former EVP and CFO at Newmont Mining and Goldcorp, as a Senior Advisor to the Company.

Russell Ball is an international mining executive with over thirty years of experience. He was the Chief Executive Officer of Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB) from October 2019 to February 2021 and Chair of the Board beginning in 2018. From May 2013 to December 2017, Mr. Ball held various executive positions with Goldcorp Inc. (TSX: G) (NYSE: GG) and was Goldcorp's EVP Corporate Development and CFO from March 2016 to November 2017. Prior to Goldcorp, Mr. Ball held various positions with Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE: NEM) from 1994 to 2013, including EVP and CFO from 2008 to May 2013.

Mr. Ball is also a Non-Executive Chair of the Board of Faraday Copper Corp. (TSX: FDY) and is a director of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE American: IE) (TSX: IE) and Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSL).

Mr. Ball qualified as a Chartered Accountant (South Africa) and as a Certified Public Accountant in the United States, and holds a Masters in Accounting and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Accounting from the University of Natal (South Africa).

Russell Ball comments: "I look forward to working with Cole and the team to advance the two projects in the Company's portfolio. In particular, the La Estrella project in Colombia is an exciting project with an extremely high rate of return that is expected to be revenue-generating and free-cash flow positive in less than twelve months' time."

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project located 50 km south of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

In addition, the Company holds a 20% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195268