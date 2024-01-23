Trigon Metals: 15.5m with 5.56% Cu & 81.4 g/t Ag Mineralization Intercepted at Kombat, Namibia

Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM; OTCQB: PNTZF) ("Trigon" or the "Company") announces results from confirmation drilling at the Kombat Mine in Namibia (the "Project") with key highlights from the drilling campaign. The reported results are from the shallow areas of 1 Shaft (Asis West Shaft) adjacent to the historic Omega Shaft from 100 years ago. The 1 Shaft area still contains high-grade zones of mineralization to be accessed from the underground.

Figure 1: Map of the K15 Area Showing Hole Locations The drill holes were positioned specifically to confirm the presence and nature of mineralized zones identified from previous drill campaigns and historic mining records.

Highlights of the Drill Results

Several confirmation holes near 1 Shaft have been completed. These drillholes were targeting orebodies adjacent to historic workings and close to existing development thus allowing for near-term mining during the ramp-up stage of underground operations. The holes listed below have extended the known mineralization and mineable tonnage in the zone.

K15FLW02: 306° azimuth; -88.7° dip

Intersected 9.0m with 2.59% Cu & 36.7 g/t Ag, from 26m;

Intersected 9.3m with 1.35% Cu & 17.2 g/t Ag, from 49m;

K15FLW03: 92.1° azimuth; -89.1° dip

Intersected 15.5m with 5.56% Cu & 81.4 g/t Ag, from 10m;

K15FLW09: 329° azimuth; -86.4° dip

Intersected 9.8m with 1.01% Cu & 14.4 g/t Ag, from 10.2m;

Intersected 7.0m with 1.44% Cu & 23.4 g/t Ag, from 25m;

Intersected 6.0m with 1.91% Cu & 37.3 g/t Ag, from 43m;

K15FLW11: 82.1° azimuth; -87.2° dip

Intersected 18.0m with 6.15% Cu & 81.8 g/t Ag, from 18m;

Andy Rompel, Trigon's Vice President of Exploration, commented, "We are pleased with the drilling results at the 1 Shaft area. These findings further demonstrate the high-grade copper and silver potential copper potential within our licences and solidify our confidence in the exploration and development potential of the Kombat project."

Jed Richardson, Executive Chairman, commented, "Dewatering has progressed well in the past weeks. The water level has been lowered 238m, past the 7th level and beyond our 6th level goal necessary to start underground mining."

As previously announced, the Company remains on track to initiate underground mining beginning in Calendar Q2 this year. As we prepare for this stage Trigon Metals anticipates increased operational efficiency and enhanced resource extraction following the promising drill results that have showcased the substantial mineralization within the targeted zones.

The assays have been prepared and classified by Trigon Mining (Namibia)(Pty) Ltd in accordance with the reporting guidelines as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") as required by the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA/QC):

All sample assay results have been monitored through the Company's quality assurance / quality control (QA / QC) program following E2941 ? 21 Standard Practices for Extraction of Elements from Ores and Related Metallurgical Materials by 4 acid Digestion with ICPOES finish. Drill core was sent to an independent laboratory, African Laboratory Specialists Namibia ("ALS"), for analysis. ALS is an independent laboratory, located in Kombat, Namibia. Core samples were prepared using the ASTM procedures. Sample size: 3 kg, crushed split to 250g weighed sample (+/- 0.5000g).

Qualified Person

The technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Fanie Müller, P.Eng, VP Operations of Trigon, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently, the company has operations in Namibia and Morocco. In Namibia, the Company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat Mine. In Morocco, the Company is the holder of the Silver Hill project, a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project.

Cautionary Notes

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the Kombat Mine, the mineralization of the Kombat Mine, the Company's exploration plans and results thereof, the prospectivity of the Company's projects, the economic viability of the Kombat Mine, the Company's ability to restart underground operations and the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

