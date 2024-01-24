K9 Gold Plans 1 for 10 Share Rollback

Vancouver, January 23, 2024 - K9 Gold Corp. (TSXV: KNC) (FSE: 5GP) (OTCQB: WDFCF) ("K9" or the "Company") announces that the board of directors is proposing to consolidate the company's issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of 1 new common share for every 10 old common shares outstanding or on the basis of such lesser consolidation ratio as may be approved by the board of directors and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange. The consolidation will increase the company's flexibility and competitiveness in the marketplace and make the company's securities more attractive to a wider audience of potential investors, thereby resulting in a more efficient market for the common shares.

The proposed 1-new-share-for-10-old-share consolidation would result in the number of issued and outstanding common shares of the company being reduced from 90,136,007 common shares without par value to 9,013,601 common shares without par value. The effective date of the share consolidation will occur immediately after exchange approval.

About K9 Gold Corp

K9 Gold Corp. has assembled a highly-experienced and dynamic team to explore its JB Lithium Project. K9 also operates the Stony Lake Gold Project in central Newfoundland. The project has been acquired from District Copper Corp. by an option agreement, whereby K9 can earn up to a 100% interest in the project (see Company release dated July 30, 2020). The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Desert Eagle Vanadium-Uranium project located in the historic Henry Mountains Mining District in SE Utah. The area has seen extensive historic vanadium and uranium mining and is close to Anfield Energy Inc.'s Shootaring Canyon mill.

Kosta Tsoutsis

Director

K9 Gold Corp.

Brian Morrison

Chief Financial Officer and Director

K9 Gold Corp.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

