F3 Announces Commencement of Drilling at PLN

Kelowna, January 23, 2024 - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced for the 2024 winter drill campaign on its 100%-owned Patterson Lake North ("PLN") Project.

The drill program focuses initially on the JR Zone and the B1 Area, located 3km south of the JR Zone. One diamond drill is coring a follow up drill hole on the JR Zone (at the north end of A1), on one of the five casings that were set at the end of the fall drill program. A second diamond drill crew is also on site and will begin to set up at the B1 Area on a new casing that has just been set by the sonic drill. Many of the hallmarks commonly associated with uranium mineralization were recognized in the fall drilling in the B1 Area, highlighting its strong potential. These include extensive structural complexity and large-scale sandstone and basement alteration accompanied by anomalous boron in the lower sandstone and uranium values in the basement (see news release dated January 8, 2023). Drill targets at the B1 Area are being developed through the integration of 3D-DCIP ground resistivity that is nearing completion, along with ground EM data and drill core geochemistry.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this press release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the Company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., President of F3, and a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has verified the data disclosed.

About F3 Uranium Corp.

F3 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium discoveries. F3 currently has 18 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3's projects are located near large uranium discoveries including Triple R, Arrow and Hurricane.

Contact Information

F3 Uranium Corp.

750-1620 Dickson Avenue

Kelowna, BC V1Y9Y2

Investor Relations

Telephone: 778 484 8030

Email: ir@f3uranium.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws, which is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. The forward-looking information included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the intention to spin out the Properties; the creation of F4; the Arrangement, including timing thereof; the transfer of the Properties and the distribution of shares pursuant to the Arrangement; the intention to list the shares of F4 on the TSXV; F3's proposed strategic investment into F4; the Arrangement being subject to court, TSXV and shareholder approvals; the preparation and delivery of a management information circular setting forth details of the Arrangement; the completion of the Spin-Out and the Listing; the potential benefits to shareholders and other matters relating to the Arrangement. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information relate to future events and future performance and include statements regarding the expectations and beliefs of management based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information often, but not always, can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "potential", "is expected", "anticipated", "is targeted", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to: general business and economic conditions; court, TSXV and shareholder approval for the Arrangement; changes in commodity prices; the supply and demand for, deliveries of, and the level and volatility of the price of uranium and other metals; changes in project parameters as exploration plans continue to be refined; costs of exploration including labour and equipment costs; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain or maintain necessary licenses, permits or surface rights; changes in credit market conditions and conditions in financial markets generally; the ability to procure equipment and operating supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; the availability of qualified employees and contractors; the impact of value of the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar, foreign exchange rates on costs and financial results; market competition; exploration results not being consistent with the Company's expectations; changes in taxation rates or policies; technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; changes in environmental regulation; environmental compliance issues; other risks of the mining industry; and risks related to the effects of COVID-19. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that could cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of its business, investors should review the Company's annual filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195410