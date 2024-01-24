Golden Shield Commences Marudi Mountain Diamond Drilling Campaign With Deep Hole At Mazoa Hill

Key Highlights

Golden Shield has commenced a fully funded diamond drill program at the Marudi Mountain Property.

The first hole of this diamond drill program, currently at 270 metres, will focus on testing the depth of high-grade gold mineralization at Mazoa Hill to guide resource estimation and testing new high-potential exploration drill targets.

The diamond drill program will build on significant intercepts from previous drilling activities at Mazoa Hill, including 50m grading 9.10 g/t gold and 9.75m grading 11.9 g/t gold.

Golden Shield is processing data from reverse circulation drilling at IP-6, Marudi North and Pancake Creek and will release diamond drill priorites on these prospects shortly.

VANCOUVER, Jan. 24, 2024 - Golden Shield Resources Inc. (CSE: GSRI) (OTCQB: GSRFF) (FRA: 4LE0) (the "Company" or "Golden Shield") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a fully-funded diamond drill program at the Marudi Mountain Property ("Marudi" or the "Property"). The first hole of the diamond drilling program will test the vertical extent of the steeply plunging high-grade gold "ore" shoot at Mazoa Hill and from there move to testing new high-potential exploration targets, starting with Pancake Creek.

Leo Hathaway, Executive Chairman of Golden Shield, commented, "Golden Shield released encouraging results including 50 metres grading 9.10 g/t gold from Mazoa Hill in 2022, and continued stepping out on 50 fences to depth, to more than 180m beyond the Historic Pit Limiting Shell. In January we will initiate a 3,000m drill program that will determine the vertical depth and resource potential at Mazoa Hill and the potential of the other targets, Pancake Creek being the most compelling."

The Company is still receiving and processing results from December's reverse circulation ("RC") drill program from Pancake Creek and elsewhere. These results will be released and incorporated into exploration plans as they are available.

Details of the Mazoa Hill deep hole are provided in the Company's news release dated January 15, 2024. The diamond drill hole is currently at approximately 290 metres depth.

Qualified Persons

Leo Hathaway, P. Geo, Executive Chair of Golden Shield, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, verified, and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release and has verified the data underlying that scientific and technical information.

About Golden Shield

Golden Shield Resources was founded by experienced professionals who are convinced that there are many more gold mines yet to be found in Guyana. The company is well-financed and has three wholly controlled gold projects: Marudi Mountain, Arakaka and Fish Creek. Golden Shield continues to evaluate other gold opportunities in Guyana.

