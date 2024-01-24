Cerrado Gold Announces Q4 and Annual 2023 Gold Production Results for Its Minera Don Nicolas Mine in Argentina

TORONTO, January 24, 2024 - Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSX.V:CERT)(OTCQX:CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") announces production results for the fourth quarter of 2023 ("Q4 2023") from the Minera Don Nicolas Mine in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina ("MDN"). Full financial results are expected to be released in late April 2024.

Q4 Operating Highlights

Q4 2023 GEO production of 15,202 ounces and annual GEO production of 51,688 ounces for 2023.

Ramp-up of production from the Las Calandrias heap leap project continues; commercial production delayed to end of Q1 2024.

Pre-strip at Calandrias Norte largely complete and higher-grade ore beginning to feed the mill.

Major capital programs at MDN complete, with current focus on delivering cashflow, rebuilding the balance sheet and longer-term exploration and mine life extension.

Operational results presented for Q4 2023 continued to be impacted by the slower than expected ramp-up of the Calandrias Heap Leach project during the quarter while a new crushing system was installed. The crushing unit is now operational, and mining rates are reaching planned capacity. Production is set to ramp-up over the first quarter of 2024 and achieve nameplate production rates from April thereafter. At Calandrias Norte, stripping activities were largely completed during the quarter and the pit is now beginning to deliver ore to the CIL plant at Martinetas. Ore is expected to fill the mill by mid-February onward. Head grades from Calandrias Norte are reconciling well with the model and grades are expected to increase as early benches are mined and deeper, higher grade levels accessed.

While production levels have begun to improve, the delay in the ramp up of the heap leach operations, the costs associated with stripping at Calandrias Norte and debt repayment associated with capital projects have had an impact on the financial performance at MDN. Newly introduced fiscal policies that have resulted in hyper-inflation have also had a significant impact on the operations of the business particularly as suppliers react to the new fiscal regime in Argentina.

Mark Brennan, CEO and Chairman commented, "While the second half of the year has been challenging starting with unusually harsh winter conditions in August resulting in a slower ramp up at the heap leach, we see operations at MDN positioned to turn the corner in February as we access higher grade ore from Calandrias Norte and the leach cycle at Las Calandrias normalizes. That said, recent changes to fiscal policies in Argentina have resulted in a highly inflationary environment, impacting operations as costs have increased and suppliers have reduced payment terms. The focus at MDN will move to generating cashflow from our capital investments in 2023 that allow us to rebuild the balance sheet and refocus our efforts on exploration and increasing the overall life of mine at MDN."

Stripping at Calandrias Norte continued during the quarter. The Pre-Strip is now largely complete allowing for fresh ore to fully feed the mill.

Ore milled increased during the fourth quarter as operations normalized. Production rates improved in Q4 as the operating environment returned to normal. However, additional gold production expected from the heap leach has been limited in the 4th quarter as irrigation was paused to allow for the completion of the installation of the new crushing circuit. Total production from the heap leach in the 4th quarter was 531 ounces. Please see Table 1. for a summary of key highlights for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. Sales for the quarter were slightly higher than production due to timing differences.

Ongoing work to optimize mine sequencing and exploration work to upgrade and define new sources of resources remains the key focus of development at MDN. The operations team is focused on numerous new growth projects aside from expanding current open pit resources, including the completion of the ramp up of Las Calandrias Heap Leach operation and the review of a potential new Heap Leach operation at Martinetas.

Table 1. Key Operating Information

Monte Do Carmo Update

At the Company's Monte Do Carmo ("MDC") project in Brazil, as announced on December 15th, Cerrado filed its 43-101 Updated Feasibility Study Technical Report for MDC ("FS") with an updated After-Tax NPV 5% of US$390 Million and IRR of 34%. A Summary of the results of the FS are summarized in Table 1. Below. The License of Installation/Construction ("LI") is expected to be granted during the Q1 2024.



Table 1.

Summary of Key Results and Overall Project Economics Production Units Value Steady State Throughput Mtpa 1.92 Average Annual Production K oz per annum 95,212 Life of Mine Years 9.0 Life of Mine Au Recovery % 95.64 Total Ore Mined - Open Pit Mt 14.3 LOM Average Stripping Ratio x 7.84 Total Ore Mined - Underground Mt 2.5 Total Recovered Gold (Payable) Ounces 856,905 Operating Costs Units Value Mining US$/tonne 17.01 Processing US$/tonne 9.11 Water and Tailings Management US$/tonne 1.45 G&A US$/tonne 2.21 Total Cash Costs US$/oz 583.7 AISC US$/oz 686.6 Capital Expenditure Units Value Initial Capital US$ M 165.6 Contingency US$ M 15.8 Total Upfront Capital US$ M 181.4 Sustaining Capital US$ M 66.0 Closure Costs US$ M 15 Total Capital US$ M 262.4 Financial Results Units Value Pre-Tax NPV US$ M 466 Pre-Tax IRR % 37 Pre-Tax Payback Period Years 2.0 After Tax NPV US$ M 390 After Tax IRR % 34 After Tax Payback Period Years 2.1 Assumptions Units Value Gold Price US$/oz 1,750 Discount Rate % 5.0



Review of Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Sergio Gelcich, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Cerrado Gold Inc., who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Cerrado

Cerrado Gold is a Toronto-based gold production, development, and exploration company focused on gold projects in South America. The Company is the 100% owner of both the producing Minera Don Nicolás and Las Calandrias mine in Santa Cruz province, Argentina, and the highly prospective Monte Do Carmo development project, located in Tocantins State, Brazil. In Canada, Cerrado Gold is developing it's 100% owned Mont Sorcier Iron Ore and Vanadium project located outside of Chibougamou, Quebec.

In Argentina, Cerrado is maximizing asset value at its Minera Don Nicolas operation through continued operational optimization and is growing production through its operations at the Las Calandrias Heap Leach project. An extensive campaign of exploration is ongoing to further unlock potential resources in our highly prospective land package in the heart of the Deseado Masiff.

In Brazil, Cerrado is rapidly advancing the Serra Alta deposit at its Monte Do Carmo Project, through feasibility and into production. Serra Alta is expected to be a high-margin and high-return project with significant exploration potential on an extensive and highly prospective 82,542 hectare land package.

In Canada, Cerrado holds a 100% interest in the Mont Sorcier Iron Ore and Vanadium Project, which has the potential to produce a premium iron ore concentrate over a long mine life at low operating costs and low capital intensity. Furthermore, its high grade and high purity product facilitates the migration of steel producers from blast furnaces to electric arc furnaces contributing to the decarbonisation of the industry and the achievement of SDG goals.

For more information about Cerrado please visit our website at: www.cerradogold.com.

