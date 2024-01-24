Stallion Uranium Announces Successful Completion of Ground EM Survey on the Coffer Uranium Project

VANCOUVER, Jan. 24, 2024 - Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: HM40) is pleased to announce the completion of ground-based time-domain electromagnetic (EM) geophysical survey over the high priority Appaloosa Target on its 100% owned Coffer Uranium Project ("Coffer" or the "Project") in the prolific Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The data has now moved into final processing and modeling to be available as Stallion prepares for their maiden drill program.

Key Highlights

The Ground TDEM survey has been successfully completed.

Preliminary data highlights high priority targets.

Data is currently undergoing final processing and modeling to refine drill targets.

Preparation has begun for the company's maiden drill program to test the targets.

Darren Slugoski, Vice President Exploration, Canada, stated, "The EM survey is the final step in the process of advancing the Appaloosa target to drill ready status. The preliminary data has already identified multiple high priority targets which will be systematically tested with the company's maiden drill program. The final processed data will provide Stallion with the most accurate and highest priority drill targets to greatly enhance the probability of making a significant discovery."

The survey covered the Appaloosa target which hosts a ~3km long conductive corridor which contains multiple discrete conductors. The final processing of the data will refine the target to provide optimal conditions for drill testing. The geophysical signatures and anomalies seen at the Appaloosa target are known to occur over high-grade uranium deposits including UEC's Shea Creek, that lies straight east of the Appaloosa target zone, and NexGen's Arrow deposit.

Coffer Geophysical Survey

Stallion Uranium engaged Discovery International Geophysics Inc ("Discovery") for the ground TDEM survey over the Appaloosa Target on the Coffer Project as outlined in Figure 1. The survey is currently undergoing final processing which will refine discrete drill targets observed in the preliminary data. The EM survey is capable of penetrating far beyond the estimated unconformity depth and will provide the best targets for drilling testing.

Discovery is a wholly owned division of Dias Geophysical Ltd., a leading geophysical services company bringing expertise and state-of-the-art equipment to ensure the success of the survey. Discovery utilized a low temperature (liquid helium cooled) super conductor technology called Jessy Deep SQUID that has been developed specifically for mineral exploration and resolving conductors at extremely low-frequencies.





Figure 1: North End Stallion Uranium's Coffer Project

About Coffer Project

The Coffer Project is comprised of 8 mineral claims that cover 35,875 hectares of highly prospective ground in the Western Athabasca Basin. The project has never been drill tested and contains several kilometer-scale prospective zones within the key target areas identified as Appaloosa, Clydesdale and Mustang.

The Appaloosa target is the focus of the up-coming exploration programs as the Company has identified gravity and magnetic lows on a conductive corridor known to correlate to alteration that hosts uranium mineralization. The highly prospective target area shares geological analogues to the nearby Shea Creek deposit, home to over 95M lbs. of uranium.

Qualifying Statement:

The foregoing scientific and technical disclosures for Stallion Uranium have been reviewed by Darren Slugoski, P.Geo., VP Exploration, a registered member of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Mr. Slugoski is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Stallion Uranium

Stallion Uranium is working to Fuel the Future with Uranium through the exploration of over 3,000 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties.

Stallion offers optionality with two gold projects in Idaho and Nevada that neighbour world class gold deposits offering exposure to upside potential from district advancement with limited capital expenditures.

