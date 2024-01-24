Core Assets Drills 4.55 Metres of 116g/t Ag, 11.7% Pb+Zn, and 0.41% Cu at the Jackie Target & Exhibits Drilling Core at AME Round Up Conference in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, January 24, 2024 - Core Assets Corp., ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(FSE:5RJ)(OTCQB:CCOOF) is pleased to present assay results from the 2023 shallow drilling campaigns completed at the Jackie ("Jackie Target" or "Jackie") and Grizzly ("Grizzly Target" or Grizzly") CRD targets, part of the Silver Lime CRD-Porphyry Project (the "Silver Lime Project" or "Silver Lime"), central Blue Property (the "Property"), Atlin Mining District of NW British Columbia.

In 2023, 8 shallow diamond drill holes totalling 965m were completed at the Jackie CRD Target. CRM and gold-bearing skarn mineralization highlighted below remain open for exploration in multiple directions and at depth (Figures 1, 2).

Highlights from the Jackie CRD Target

7 out of 8 diamond drillholes completed at Jackie intersected massive-to-semi massive sulphide mineralization.

SLM23-042 returned 4.55m of 116g/t Ag, 11.7% Pb+Zn, and 0.41% Cu, including 1.10m of 215g/t Ag with 22.1% Pb+Zn, and 0.24% Cu from surface, and 1.25m of 198g/t Ag, 20.8% Pb+Zn, and 1.04% Cu from 2.10m depth.

SLM23-038 intersected 2.20m of carbonate replacement mineralization from 17.05m depth grading 187g/t Ag, 23.9% Pb+Zn, and 0.53% Cu, including 1.15m of 201g/t Ag, 25.7% Pb+Zn, and 0.52% Cu.

SLM23-039 intersected 2.55m of 61g/t Ag, 4.8% Pb+Zn, and 0.24% Cu from 8.00m depth, including 0.50m of 307g/t Ag, 24% Pb+Zn, and 1.21% Cu from 10.05m depth.

SLM23-039 also returned 1.80m of 68g/t Ag, 7.3% Pb+Zn, and 0.31% Cu from 53.65m depth, including 0.65m of 116g/t Ag, 10% Pb+Zn, and 0.53% Cu.

SLM23-041 intersected multiple zones of CRM including: 2.50m of 16g/t Ag, and 4.4% Pb+Zn from 15.50m depth, including 0.70m of 45g/t Ag, 13.7% Pb+Zn, and 0.21% Cu. 0.50m of 53g/t Ag, 2.3% Pb+Zn, and 0.25% Cu from 66.50m depth. 0.50m of 85g/t Ag, 11.1% Pb+Zn, and 0.12% Cu from 98.90m depth. 0.50m of 28g/t Ag, 3.3% Pb+Zn, and 0.12% Cu, from 108.80m depth.

SLM23-043 intersected 18.15m of 24g/t Ag, and 3.3% Pb+Zn, including 1.00m of 152g/t, 19.2% Pb+Zn, and 0.11% Cu from surface, and 1.15m of 206g/t Ag, 24.4% Pb+Zn, and 0.23% Cu from 14.25m depth.

SLM23-041 (and SLM23-040) also intersected multiple zones of Au-bearing skarn grading 2.00m of 3.10g/t Au within 10.00m of 0.32g/t Au from 70m depth.

Re-evaluation of 2022 drill core from Jackie identified a mineralized intrusion at 190.70m depth in hole SLM22-004. This intrusion graded 46.7g/t Ag, 0.4% Zn, 0.7% Pb, and 0.19% Cu over 7.90m from 190.70m depth, including 2.00m of 126g/t Ag, 0.8% Zn, 2.0% Pb, and 0.60% Cu, and 0.62m of 338g/t Ag, 2.1% Zn, 5.8% Pb, and 1.55% Cu. Mapping at the Jackie Target in 2023 discovered a similar intrusion outcropping at surface approximately 100m north of the 2022 drilling location (Figure 1).

Outcropping pebble dykes, or tabular pipes of broken (brecciated) country rock, were also found at the Jackie, Gally, and Pete's Targets in 2023. Pebble dykes are common in many productive mining districts globally and can be strong indicators of prolonged magmatic-hydrothermal activity and the presence of a large, mineralized porphyry at depth (Figures 2, 3).

"Results from the 2023 exploration program show strong evidence for the presence mineralization styles spanning the full Porphyry-CRD spectrum at the Jackie Target and across the Silver Lime Project", said CEO Nick Rodway. "The Silver Lime CRD-Porphyry Project contains impressive and widespread occurrences of 6 target metals including silver, copper, zinc, lead, gold, and molybdenum within a 9x10 kilometer district-scale mineralized footprint that has multi-deposit potential. Exciting assay results from the 2023 surface sampling program will be released shortly."

AME Roundup 2024

Core Assets is also pleased to announce that we have been selected to present drill core from our Silver Lime Project at this year's Association for Mineral Exploration ("AME") Roundup Core Shack on January 24 to 25 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Come see us at Core Shack Booth 926 to meet the team and learn about the 2024 plans for the Silver Lime Project.

Figure 1: 2023 Drill Highlights Map of the Jackie CRD Target showing the downhole locations of carbonate replacement mineralization intercepts, Au-bearing skarn intercepts, and other high-grade intervals observed during the 2022 and 2023 diamond drilling campaigns at the Silver Lime CRD-Porphyry Target. This trend remains open in multiple directions and at depth. CRM = carbonate replacement mineralization.

2023 Discoveries at the Jackie Target

Drilling at the Jackie Target in 2023 intersected several occurrences of high-grade massive-to-disseminated zones of Zn-Pb-Cu-Ag (±Au, Te, Bi) carbonate replacement sulphide mineralization (Table 1, Figure 1), and multiple zones of low-to-moderate grade gold-bearing skarn altered metasediments. CRM mineralization intersected at Jackie in 2023 is associated with faults and splays located proximal to mineralized (causative) alaskite dykes.

Re-evaluation of 2022 drill core from Jackie identified a mineralized porphyritic intrusion at 190.70m depth in hole SLM22-004. This intrusion graded 46.7g/t Ag, 0.4% Zn, 0.7% Pb, and 0.19% Cu over 7.90m from 190.70m depth, including 2.00m of 126g/t Ag, 0.8% Zn, 2.0% Pb, and 0.60% Cu, and 0.62m of 338g/t Ag, 2.1% Zn, 5.8% Pb, and 1.55% Cu. Mapping efforts at the Jackie Target in 2023 discovered a similar intrusion outcropping at surface approximately 100m north of the 2022 drilling location (Figure 1).

Outcropping pebble dykes, or tabular pipes of broken (brecciated) country rock, were also found at the Jackie, Gally, and Pete's Targets in 2023. Widespread and mineralized pebble dykes are common in many productive mining districts globally and can be strong indicators of prolonged magmatic-hydrothermal activity and the presence of a large, mineralized porphyry at depth. Locally, intrusive clasts that resemble the Sulphide City Porphyry were observed in pebble dykes at the Pete's Target (see Figure 2 for conceptual model and Figure 3 for the locations pebble dykes outcropping at the Silver Lime CRD-Porphyry Project). Further geochemical and geochronological investigations are underway to determine the relationships between intrusive units and mineralization styles across the Blue Property.

Figure 2: Conceptual model for magmatic hydrothermal breccia pipes to show the relationship between pebble dykes and their porphyry sources (Modified after Corbett and Leach, 1998).

Table 1: Assay results are presented as uncut weighted averages and assume 100% metal recovery. Interval widths represent drilled HQ core lengths and true width is unknown currently. Pale yellow columns indicate Au-bearing skarn zones intercepted in 2023.

In 2023, 6 diamond drillholes totalling 926.15m were completed at the Grizzly CRD Target (Figure 3).

Highlights from the Grizzly CRD Target

SLM23-031 intersected 14g/t Ag, 1.0% Pb+Zn, 0.02% Cu, and 0.05g/t Au over 12.30m from 53.70m depth, including 0.80m of 103g/t Ag, 6.9% Pb+Zn, 0.13% Cu, and 0.60g/t Au.

SLM23-034 intersected 3.20m of 22g/t Ag, 0.60% Pb+Zn, and 0.04% Cu from 124.80m depth, including 0.50m of 53g/t Ag, 1.1% Pb+Zn, and 0.16% Cu.

SLM23-034 also returned 2.60m of 3.0% Zn from 183.40m depth, including 0.60m of 12.90% Zn.

SLM23.036 intersected 2.10m of 31g/t Ag and 0.80% Pb+Zn from 2.00m depth.

SLM23-036 also intersected a zone of low-grade Au-bearing skarn grading 0.16g/t Au over 1.60m from 87.40m.

Moderate-to-low grade Au-bearing skarn occurrences intersected in 2023 at the Jackie and Grizzly CRD targets spans approximately 2.0 kilometers.

Figure 3: 2023 Drill Highlights Plan Map of the Silver Lime CRD-Porphyry Project highlighting 2023 results from the Grizzly CRD Target. PPY = porphyry.

Table 2: Assay results are presented as uncut weighted averages and assume 100% metal recovery. Interval widths represent drilled HQ core lengths and true width is unknown currently. Pale yellow columns indicate Au-bearing skarn zones intercepted in 2023.

Table 3: 2023 Diamond Drillhole Data - Jackie & Grizzly CRD Targets DDH ID Target Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Total Depth (m) SLM23-031 Grizzly 537175 6558674 1846 260 -70 83.15 SLM23-032 Grizzly 537175 6558674 1846 250 -62 219.00 SLM23-033 Grizzly 537175 6558674 1846 200 -65 168.00 SLM23-034 Grizzly 537110 6558781 1860 189 -45 291.00 SLM23-035 Grizzly 537110 6558781 1860 214 -45 49.00 SLM23-036 Grizzly 537110 6558781 1860 214 -60 116.00 SLM23-037 Jackie 538741 6557299 1605 154 -45 254.00 SLM23-038 Jackie 538741 6557299 1605 192 -45 154.00 SLM23-039 Jackie 538741 6557299 1605 192 -55 104.00 SLM23-040 Jackie 538741 6557299 1605 202 -45 91.00 SLM23-041 Jackie 538741 6557299 1605 230 -45 120.00 SLM23-042 Jackie 538741 6557299 1605 290 -68 51.00 SLM23-043 Jackie 538741 6557299 1605 306 -70 106.00 SLM23-044 Jackie 538741 6557299 1605 2 -45 88.00

About the Silver Lime CRD-Porphyry Project

The Silver Lime Project is predominantly hosted in carbonate rocks of the Florence Range Metamorphic Suite (ca. 1150Ma). Target limestone and marble host rocks are intercalated with upper amphibolite grade metapeltic rocks, quartzite, and amphibole-bearing gneiss. The protoliths to the metasedimentary units include continentally derived clastic strata and platform carbonate, whereas the amphibole-bearing gneiss is interpreted as probable basaltic flows, sills, dykes, and tuffaceous units related to early rifting of the ancestral North America continental margin (i.e., Mihalynuk, 1999). Younger felsic to intermediate intrusive rocks are also widespread within the project area and range from Triassic to Eocene in age. Widespread Eocene magmatic activity was associated with Cordillera-wide, brittle strike-slip faulting. Eocene volcano-plutonic centres in the western Cordillera are known to host porphyry, skarn, and epithermal-type mineralization extending from the Golden Triangle in NW British Columbia to the Tally-Ho Shear Zone in the Yukon (>100 kilometers).

To-date, a total of 9,825 metres of exploratory diamond drilling has been completed at the Silver Lime CRD-Porphyry Project. First-pass drilling successfully confirmed the presence of high-grade Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu carbonate replacement (CRD) mineralization at depth, as well as widespread porphyry Mo mineralization and associated mineralized skarn.

The explored extent of the Silver Lime CRD-Porphyry Project currently measures 10KM by 9.5KM and boasts an average surficial grade of 83g/t Ag, 0.22% Cu, 1.8% Pb, 3.4% Zn, and 0.16g/t Au (700 samples). High-grade carbonate replacement mineralization has been observed in folded marble host rocks ranging up to 250-meters-thick. In 2022, Ag-Zn-Pb-Cu-bearing mineralization was intersected near the bottom of Sulphide City hole SLM22-006 near 453 meters depth.

Currently, the Silver Lime Project consists of 7 highly prospective targets that span the complete mineralization spectrum from Porphyry Mo-Cu to Fe-Zn-Cu-Ag massive sulphide skarn (Sulphide City) and Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu-Au carbonate replacement mineralization (Gally, Pete's, Grizzly, Jackie), to distal, sediment-hosted Ag-Au bearing quartz veining and Au-bearing base metal sulphide vein occurrences (Amp, Falcon). Prospecting and surface sampling in 2022 more than doubled the number of exposed, high-grade carbonate replacement massive sulphide targets at Silver Lime that remain open in all directions and at depth.

Sampling Protocol, Quality Assurance & Quality Control

All recovered drill core was transported by helicopter to the core logging facility in Atlin, British Columbia for processing. Down hole surveys were conducted on all drill holes upon termination, using a Reflex Gyro Sprint downhole survey tool equipped with an azimuth positioning capability. Drill core was typically sampled over two-meter intervals and occasionally reduced in areas of higher visual sulphide mineralization. Core samples were cut in half with an electric core saw, bagged, labelled, sealed, and submitted to ALS Minerals preparation facility in Whitehorse, YT with the remaining core stored in Atlin, BC. Half core samples were finely crushed and sieved to <75 microns. Samples were then shipped to ALS Geochemistry in North Vancouver, British Columbia where they were analysed for Au by fire assay with an AA finish, over limits for Ag, Pb Cu, and Zn and additional elements were analysed using four acid digestion with an ICP-AES or ICP-MS finish, In some cases, gravimetric separation was used to determine and compare Ag overlimit assays.

Blank rock (siliceous river rock), duplicate, and certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream for at least every 20 samples. Certified reference materials were acquired from OREAS North America Inc. of Sudbury, Ontario and CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd. of Langley, British Columbia for the 2023 diamond drilling campaign.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Nicholas Rodway, P.Geo, (Licence# 46541) (Permit to Practice# 100359) is President, CEO and Director of the Company, and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Rodway has reviewed and approved the technical content in this release.

About Core Assets Corp.

Core Assets Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Company currently holds 100% ownership in the Blue Property, which covers a land area of114,074 hectares (~1,140 km²). The project lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp located in the unceded territory of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation and the Carcross/Tagish First Nation. The Blue Property hosts a major structural feature known as The Llewellyn Fault Zone ("LFZ"). This structure is approximately 140km in length and runs from the Tally-Ho Shear Zone in the Yukon, south through the Blue Property to the Alaskan Panhandle Juneau Ice Sheet in the United States. Core Assets believes that the south Atlin Lake area and the LFZ has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980's. The LFZ plays an important role in mineralization of near surface metal occurrences across the Blue Property. The past 50 years have seen substantial advancements in the understanding of porphyry, skarn, and carbonate replacement type deposits both globally and in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The Company has leveraged this information at the Blue Property to tailor an already proven exploration model and believes this could facilitate a major discovery. Core Assets is excited to become one of Atlin Mining District's premier explorers where its team believes there are substantial opportunities for new discoveries and development in the area.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Core Assets Corp.



"Nicholas Rodway"

President & CEO

Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the pending core assays, including speculative inferences about potential copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, zinc, and lead grades based on preliminary visual observations from results of diamond drilling at the Silver Lime Project and the Laverdiere Project, as applicable; the Company's plans to further investigate the geometry and extent of the skarn and carbonate replacement type mineralization continuum at the Silver Lime Project through additional field work and diamond drilling and any planned or proposed program related thereto; and any other general statement regarding the Company's planned or future exploration efforts at the Blue Property. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that expectations regarding pending core assays based on preliminary visual observations from diamond drilling results at the Silver Lime Project and the Laverdiere Project, as applicable, may be found to be inaccurate; that results may indicate further exploration efforts at the Silver Lime Project and the Laverdiere Project, as applicable, as not warranted; that the Company may be unable to implement its plans to further explore at the Silver Lime Project and the Laverdiere Project, as applicable; that certain exploration methods, including the Company's proposed exploration model for the Blue Property, may be ineffective or inadequate in the circumstances; that economic, competitive, governmental, geopolitical, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices; our specific plans and timing drilling, field work and other plans may change; that the Company may not have access to or be able to develop any minerals because of cost factors, type of terrain, or availability of equipment and technology; and we may also not raise sufficient funds to carry out or complete our plans. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, labour shortages, inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, the global financial climate and the conflict in Ukraine and surrounding regions are some additional factors that are affecting current economic conditions and increasing economic uncertainty, which may impact the Company's operating performance, financial position, and prospects. Collectively, the potential impacts of this economic environment pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, the Company will not update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this document or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

SOURCE: Core Assets Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com