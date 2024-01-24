XAU Resources Inc. Announces Amendment to Option Agreement for the Noseno Property in Guyana

Toronto, January 24, 2024 - XAU Resources Inc. (TSXV: GIG) ("XAU" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to announce the amendment of the agreement pursuant to which it has the right to acquire the Noseno Property.

The amendments remove the requirement to make payments and incur work expenditures annually to maintain the option. Instead, the Corporation may acquire a one hundred percent (100%) undivided interest in the Noseno Property by, among other things, making the following cash payments and incurring the following minimum work expenditures by the following dates:

Cash Payments: USD 2,500,000 On or before December 31, 2027 Work Expenditures: USD 5,000,000 On or before December 31, 2027

No other terms of the agreement were amended.

The Noseno Property is located in north-western Guyana in one of Guyana's most prospective greenstone belts, 210 kilometers west-northwest of Georgetown, the capital of Guyana. It is an early stage greenfields project which, despite its geological potential, is effectively unexplored. The Noseno Property comprises 37 licenses covering 37,623 acres (15,225.5 ha, or 152.26 km²). The Noseno Property is located in the same greenstone terrane as that which hosts the Aurora Mine (Zijin Mining) 46 kilometres to the southeast and the Toroparu development project (Aris Mining) 58 kilometres to the south, in similar geological settings, and is considered to hold potential for the presence of similar orogenic-style gold mineralization.

