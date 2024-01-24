Menü Artikel
Rio Tinto Statement  Update on Fort Smith plane crash

20:29 Uhr  |  Business Wire

We have been informed by authorities that four team members from our Diavik diamond mine and two airline crew members have died in a plane crash near Fort Smith, Northwest Territories, Canada. Another member of our Diavik team survived the crash and received treatment in hospital. The charter flight was on its way to Diavik.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said: "We are feeling numb with the devastating news that we have lost dear friends and colleagues. I extend our deepest sympathy to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who have been affected by this tragedy. I am heading to the Northwest Territories to be with our team and to offer our full support.

"We will be working closely with authorities over the coming days, weeks and months, to support their efforts to understand the full facts of what has happened."

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Andy Hodges, Rio Tinto's Group Company Secretary.

