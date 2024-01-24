Rio Tinto Statement  Update on Fort Smith plane crash

We have been informed by authorities that four team members from our Diavik diamond mine and two airline crew members have died in a plane crash near Fort Smith, Northwest Territories, Canada. Another member of our Diavik team survived the crash and received treatment in hospital. The charter flight was on its way to Diavik.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said: "We are feeling numb with the devastating news that we have lost dear friends and colleagues. I extend our deepest sympathy to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who have been affected by this tragedy. I am heading to the Northwest Territories to be with our team and to offer our full support.

"We will be working closely with authorities over the coming days, weeks and months, to support their efforts to understand the full facts of what has happened."

riotinto.com

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Andy Hodges, Rio Tinto's Group Company Secretary.

Category: Diavik

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240124720004/en/

Contact

Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com

Media Relations, United Kingdom

Matthew Klar

M +44 7796 630 637

David Outhwaite

M +44 7787 597 493

Media Relations, Australia

Matt Chambers

M +61 433 525 739

Jesse Riseborough

M +61 436 653 412

Alyesha Anderson

M +61 434 868 118

Michelle Lee

M +61 458 609 322

Media Relations, Americas

Simon Letendre

M +1 514 796 4973

Malika Cherry

M +1 418 592 7293

Vanessa Damha

M +1 514 715 2152

Investor Relations, United Kingdom

Menno Sanderse

M +44 7825 195 178

David Ovington

M +44 7920 010 978

Laura Brooks

M +44 7826 942 797

Investor Relations, Australia

Tom Gallop

M +61 439 353 948

Amar Jambaa

M +61 472 865 948

Rio Tinto Plc

6 St James's Square

London SW1Y 4AD

United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2000

Registered in England

No. 719885

Rio Tinto Ltd.

Level 43, 120 Collins Street

Melbourne 3000

Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia

ABN 96 004 458 404