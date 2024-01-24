Interra Copper Announces Distribution of Securities for Debt Settlement

Vancouver, January 24, 2024 - Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of January 16, 2024, the Company has distributed an aggregate of 138,892 units (each, a "Unit") at a deemed price of $0.25 per Unit in connection with a securities for debt settlement agreement dated January 15, 2024 (the "Agreement") with a professional advisor of the Company, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to settle debt in the amount of $34,723.05.

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") and one half (1/2) of one (1) Share purchase warrant (each whole, being a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is convertible into an additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.35 per Warrant Share and will expire on the date that is three (3) years following the date of issuance (the "Expiry Date"). The Expiry Date is subject to acceleration where the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the CSE is equal to or greater than $0.45 for a continuous 30-day period at any time after that date which is four (4) months following the date of issuance, in which case the Expiry Date of the Warrants shall automatically accelerate and the Warrants will expire on that date which is 30 days after the date on which notice of such acceleration event is provided to the holder.

The securities issued under the Agreement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day pursuant to applicable securities laws.

On behalf of the Board of Interra Copper Corp.

Rick Gittleman

Interim CEO & Chairman

For further information contact:

Katherine Pryde

Investor Relations

+1 (778) 949-1829

investors@interracoppercorp.com

