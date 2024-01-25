Change of Director of Operations at Almas

ROAD TOWN, Jan. 24, 2024 - Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) (B3: AURA33) (OTCQX: ORAAF) ("Aura" or the "Company"), announces to the market recent changes in the leadership and management structure of its subsidiary, Aura Almas S.A. ("Almas" or "Aura Almas"), following the departure of Ms. Andréia Nunes from the position of Director of Operations at Aura Almas.



Gabriel Sapucaia, currently the Processing Plant Manager at Almas, will assume the position of Director of Operations at Almas. With significant experience in the mining sector, having worked for companies like Equinox and Yamana Gold, Gabriel joined Almas in August 2022. Since then, he has been directly involved in the construction process of the Almas Unit and its ramp-up, which occurred in record time, becoming a significant market benchmark. It is noteworthy that in less than a year of operation, Almas is already operating above the expected capacity.

The transition process will take place over a 30-day period, during which Andréia will work alongside Gabriel to ensure continuity and operational efficiency at the Almas Unit.

Aura thanks Andréia for her significant contributions during her tenure with Almas, especially for leading the construction and start-up of Almas, the Company's first greenfield project, and wishes them both success in their new endeavors.

About Aura 360° Mining



Aura is focused on mining in complete terms - thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on operating and developing gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company has 4 operating mines including the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico, the EPP (Apoena) and Almas gold mines in Brazil, and the San Andres gold mine in Honduras. The Company's development projects include Borborema and Matupá both in Brazil. Aura has unmatched exploration potential owning over 630,000 hectares of mineral rights and is currently advancing multiple near-mine and regional targets along with the Serra da Estrela copper project in the prolific Carajás region of Brazil.



