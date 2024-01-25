Commander Announces the Sale of its Royalty Portfolio for US $4.1 Million (CDN $5.5 Million)

Vancouver, January 25, 2024 - Commander Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CMD) ("Commander") reports that it has entered into a royalty purchase agreement dated January 22, 2024 to sell a portfolio of its royalty interests (the "Transaction") to a subsidiary of Taurus Mining Royalty Fund L.P., for total consideration of US $4.1 million in cash (CDN $5.5 million), to be paid upon closing of the Transaction.

Robert Cameron, President and CEO states, "This Transaction achieves a highly accretive monetization of our non-core royalty portfolio, unlocking value for shareholders and providing considerable, non-dilutive funding to re-deploy into the Company's ongoing and future exploration efforts."

Commander's royalty portfolio sale to Taurus is comprised of 5 royalties in Canada:

Asset Location Owner Royalty Hammerdown Newfoundland Maritime Resources 1% NSR Storm, Seal Nunavut Aston Bay, American West 0.875% GOR Destiny Quebec Big Ridge Gold 1% NSR Mt. Polley British Columbia Imperial Metals C$1.25-$2.50 per tonne milled (Boundary Zone)



C$1.25 per tonne milled

(Polley Extension) Tam/Misty British Columbia Northwest Copper 1.5% NSR

The Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and is expected to close in Q1 2024.

GenCap Mining Advisory Ltd. acted as financial advisor for a service fee equal to 2.0% of the Transaction value payable in cash upon closing, and Harper Grey LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company in connection with the Transaction.

About Commander Resources

Commander Resources is a Canadian focused exploration company that has leveraged its success in exploration through a combination of partnerships and sole funded exploration. Commander has a portfolio of base and precious metal projects across Canada including our flagship Burn Project, a joint venture with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. The company has an aggressive plan to drill test additional copper gold targets over the next two years including our October Dome Copper and Gold porphyry target in central British Columbia and our Sabin VMS project in Ontario.

