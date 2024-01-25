Decade Announces Copper Assays from Drilling on near Surface Shallow Copper-Silver Mineralization at the Nobody Knows Copper Project, Terrace BC. Intersect 8.08 M of 2.26% Copper. Plans 2024 Drill Program at the Project

Stewart, January 25, 2024 - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV" DEC) ("Decade") reports that it has received the assays from the recent drill program at the Nobody Knows No 1 and Nobody Knows No 2 zones at the Copper River project. The project is part of a large claim holding consisting of 52 contiguous minerals claims which include Nobody Knows, Dardanelle (presently farmed out) and Treasure Mountain properties totaling 23,016.7 hectares. All 52 mineral claims are 100% owned by Decade Resources Ltd. The project stretches from 10 to 40 air kilometers east of Terrace, B.C., on the northern slopes of the Copper River valley. Highlights of the program include:

4410 m of drilling was completed in 33 drill holes.

The discovery drill holes show similarities to many of the world's major sediment-hosted copper systems with the association of silver with copper.

The dacitic and syenitic rocks hosting the copper mineralization present have been sheared with abundant ground up copper mineralization (bornite and chalcocite) in the fault gouge.

7.19 % Cu equivalent (6.75 % Cu and 50.3 g/t Ag) intersected over 0.76 m in DDH-NB-23-1.

6.73 % Cu equivalent (5.39 % Cu and 155 g/t Ag) intersected over 2.13 m in DDH-NB-23-2.

3.23 % Cu equivalent (2.99 % Cu and 27.3 g/t Ag) intersected over 2.94 m in DDH-NB-23-12.

2.18 % Cu equivalent (2.05 % Cu and 15 g/t Ag) intersected over 5.74 m in DDH-NB-23-16.

The Company tested approximately 200 m of the zone. Drilling was restricted to the presently logged areas and the Company has applied for disturbance permits for forested areas along strike to the Nobody Knows # 2 zone. For the purposes of conducting a 2024 drill program at the Copper River project, the details are currently being planned and finalized.

Mineralization is dominated by bornite, chalcocite and malachite with lesser covellite and chalcopyrite and little to no pyrite. These sulphides constitute from trace to 5% of the rock forming grains, small blebs and veinlets which show strong association with silicification and shearing. This type of mineralization does not contain any appreciable gold but is enriched in silver fitting the model of a red bed type copper-silver mineralized system.

Assays for the entire 33 drill holes are shown in the table below with assays .0.1 % Cu listed. DDH-23-NB-1-22 inclusive and DDH-NB-23-31-33 inclusive are over the Nobody Knows # 2 showing. DDH-NB-23-26 inclusive tested small copper showings along the West Copper River Forestry road and DDH-23-NB-27-30 inclusive tested the Nobody Knows # 1 showing, 1.2 km east of the Nobody Knows 2 showing. For the latter 2 drill areas, only drilling on the Nobody Knows # 1 showing intersected short intervals of higher grade copper within chalcopyrite bearing limestone fragments in a highly epidote altered andesite. For DDH-23-33 was terminated early due to freeze up conditions. Based on drilling, the Nobody knows # 2 zone is not related to mineralization at the Nobody Knows # 1 zone as initially interpreted. The strike zone from the Nobody Knows # 2 zone to the previous drilling at Treasure Mountain is approximately 20 km east. The Company is currently assessing targets on Treasure Mountain to be included in the 2024 drill program.Assays for drilling are as follows:

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Ag g/t Cu % Cu eq % DDH-NB-23-1 11.13 16.89 5.76 8.18 1.115 1.19 including 14.48 15.27 0.76 50.3 6.75 7.19 and 17.68 23.17 5.49 3.74 0.60 0.63 and 23.17 27.74 4.57 0.81 0.128 0.14 DDH-NB-23-2 6.71 8.23 1.52 3.2 0.326 0.35 and 9.45 17.50 8.08 45.82 1.86 2.26 including 9.45 11.59 2.13 155.0 5.39 6.73 including 15.16 16.16 0.61 13.05 1.47 1.58 and 19.21 28.81 10.95 3.81 0.575 0.61 and 28.81 31.10 2.28 0.74 0.194 0.20 and 32.01 33.84 1.83 1.32 0.169 0.18 DDH-NB-23-3 11.46 14.66 3.20 14.57 1.42 1.55 including 11.16 13.05 1.59 27.8 2.61 2.85 and 14.66 20.09 5.4 2.8 0.29 0.31 and 23.48 31.10 7.62 5.85 0.90 0.95 including 28.62 29.66 3.05 11.65 1.67 1.77 and 35.67 38.72 3.05 0.91 0.12 0.13 and 40.55 42.07 1.52 2.95 0.313 0.34 DDH-NB-23-4 28.56 29.54 1.28 7.6 0.217 0.28 and 32.93 35.98 3.05 2.8 0.43 0.45 and 46.65 52.74 6.09 1.84 0.25 0.27 and 57.04 65.09 8.07 2.45 0.36 0.38 DDH-NB-23-5 36.28 38.72 2.44 6.92 0.841 0.90 DDH-NB-23-6 35.06 38.11 3.05 0.98 0.36 0.37 DDH-NB-23-7 32.32 35.30 2.99 2.02 0.108 0.13 and 35.30 37.20 1.89 5.14 0.608 0.65 and 38.41 39.48 1.07 0.99 0.178 0.19 and 39.48 41.92 2.44 6.85 0.764 0.82 DDH-NB-23-8 60.06 74.09 14.02 5.21 0.56 0.61 and 87.5 90.55 3.05 0.39 0.161 0.16 DDH-NB-23-9 41.16 44.21 3.05 0.4 0.108 0.11 and 62.5 65.55 3.05 0.64 0.147 0.15 and 80.79 88.34 3.05 0.25 0.135 0.14 and 86.89 89.94 3.05 3.66 0.252 0.28 DDH-NB-23-10 37.8 40.85 3.05 2.16 0.212 0.23 and 79.33 80.49 0.76 8.04 1.03 1.10 and 82.99 83.54 0.55 0.37 0.144 0.15 and 86.59 89.63 3.05 0.11 0.124 0.12 and 113.69 115.70 2.01 8.76 1.16 1.24 and 115.70 120.13 4.40 0.91 0.120 0.13 DDH-NB-23-11 7.62 11.59 3.96 6.15 0.827 0.88 DDH-NB-23-12 15.85 25.30 9.45 11.23 1.08 1.18 and 15.85 18.29 2.94 27.3 2.99 3.23 DDH-NB-23-13 6.10 28.66 22.56 6.72 0.820 0.88 including 14.45 16.31 1.86 12.7 1.08 1.19 including 17.9 20.88 2.99 22.6 2.72 2.92 DDH-NB-23-14 6.10 23.17 17.07 7.22 0.80 0.86 including 15.05 17.68 2.59 21.5 2.13 2.32 including 16.51 18.50 0.91 20.5 2.65 2.83 and 26.55 31.71 5.15 2.10 0.339 0.36 and 40.55 43.6 3.05 1.23 0.216 0.23 DDH-NB-23-15 7.32 27.59 20.27 2.63 0.34 0.36 and 45.12 54.27 9.15 1.27 0.166 0.18 and 63.41 64.63 1.22 1.88 0.17 0.19 DDH-NB-23-16 9.45 25.76 16.31 4.00 0.488 0.52 and 27.44 32.93 5.49 0.76 0.166 0.17 and 45.12 72.68 27.44 5.88 0.78 0.83 including 57.62 63.41 5.74 15 2.05 2.18 and 78.66 84.76 6.10 1.15 0.25 0.26 DDH-NB-23-17 61.89 65.40 3.51 4.62 0.704 0.74 including 64.48 65.40 0.91 12.95 2.05 2.16 and 71.04 72.56 1.52 7.24 1.01 1.07 DDH-NB-23-18 103.05 105.88 2.84 1.55 0.324 0.34 and 107.56 112.20 4.63 5.42 0.65 0.70 including 107.56 109.70 2.13 10.6 1.22 1.31 DDH-NB-23-19 32.77 33.99 1.22 1.01 0.352 0.36 and 135.98 139.63 3.65 1.10 0.334 0.34 DDH-NB-23-20 39.02 42.68 3.65 9.67 0.831 0.91 including 40.40 42.68 2.29 15.05 1.24 1.37 and 122.56 122.93 0.37 20.9 2.59 2.77 DDH-NB-23-21 41.16 48.78 7.62 2.17 0.342 0.36 and 62.65 64.33 1.18 1.52 0.272 0.29 and 120.12 121.34 1.22 6.75 0.586 0.64 DDH-NB-23-22 93.90 96.8 2.89 2.67 0.652 0.68 including 95.88 96.8 0.91 7.80 1.75 1.82 and 132.47 133.54 1.07 1.0 0.479 0.49 and 164.02 167.07 3.05 0.73 0.213 0.22 and 168.14 171.65 3.50 2.49 0.623 0.64 including 170.58 171.65 1.07 1.70 1.36 1.37 DDH-NB-23-27 19.21 20.43 1.22 5.52 2.53 2.58 DDH-NB-23-28 19.27 20.18 0.91 44.8 2.15 2.54 and 81.84 84.45 3.05 0.83 0.135 0.14 DDH-NB-23-29 32.62 35.67 3.05 0.4 0.112 0.12 DDH-NB-23-30 17.38 20.43 3.05 0.62 0.20 0.21 DDH-NB-23-31 81.71 85.52 3.81 0.5 0.110 0.11 and 88.11 91.16 3.05 0.24 0.104 0.11 and 94.21 95.27 1.07 1.14 0.10 0.11 DDH-NB-23-32 102.29 105.18 2.9 1.25 0.84 0.85 and 109.15 112.50 3.35 1.33 0.311 0.32

The Company is highly encouraged by the results to date which included the first drill program that was conducted on the Nobody Knows claim blocks.

All samples were analyzed by ALS Labs in North Vancouver BC.

Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca. For investor information please call 250- 636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Decade Resources Ltd.

"Ed Kruchkowski"

Ed Kruchkowski, President

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

"This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195624