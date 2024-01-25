Solis Minerals Announces: Exploration Update from Estrela and Mina Vermelha Prospects, Borborema, Brazil
HIGHLIGHTS
-
Maiden drilling programmes now completed at both the Estrela and Mina Vermelha lithium pegmatite projects for a total 3,691m.
-
Assays returned for the first eight holes reported no significant lithium from either project.
-
Assays remain pending for final sixteen holes and will undergo review before a decision to recommence additional exploration.
-
Solis continues to evaluate potential new project acquisitions.
-
Solis remains well funded with circa AUD $7M in funds at the end of 2023.
West Leederville, January 25, 2024 - Solis Minerals Ltd. (ASX: SLM) (TSXV: SLMN) (OTCQB: SLMFF) (FSE: 08W) ("Solis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on the recently completed drilling programme at both the Estrela and Mina Vermelha prospects in Borborema, Brazil1.
Executive Director, Matthew Boyes, commented:
"Drilling has now been completed and rigs are demobilising from the Borborema project area. The initial results have not met expectations from either Estrela or Mina Vermelha projects despite the early potential demonstrated by surface exploration and the proximity to known lithium bearing systems.
"Both projects represented a relatively low cost option for the company with funds directed predominantly into the drilling programs. This targeting funding has allowed us to efficiently evaluate the potential of the assets before committing to subsequent payments.
"Solis is continually evaluating new potential acquisitions, including opportunities in Borborema, Minas Gerais to the south, and expansion of our copper portfolio in Peru. This strategy of using earn-in option agreements will continue to be used, allowing exploration and drilling spending to be prioritised."
1 See ASX release of 7 December 2023 for background to the exploration programmes.
Estrela Prospect
Fifteen drillholes (for 2,082m drill core) have been completed into the Estrela targets (Figure 1) with a total of six different pegmatite bodies tested down to depths of up to 204m below surface (Appendix 1). No significant Lithium assays were reported from the first four drillholes analysed with the highest lithium values reported as 0.07% Li2O from 89.2 to 90.2m downhole in ESDDH00001.
Figure 1: Drillhole programme at Estrela- plan view showing holes completed.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/195589_3e8a88c904084bec_016full.jpg
Mina Vermelha Prospect
Eight drillholes have been completed (with one hole abandoned) for this programme (for 1,609m drill core, Appendix 1). The Mina Vermelha drilling tested a 2km long strike of known pegmatites. Four drillholes have been assayed with no significant lithium assays received to date. All the major outcropping mineralised bodies have now been tested and no further exploration drilling is planned for the immediate future.
Figure 2: Mina Vermelha drillhole location plan showing completed holes and mapped outcropping pegmatites.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/195589_3e8a88c904084bec_017full.jpg
Geochemical sampling programme
GMT exploration services have completed approximately 50% of the major regional geochemical soil programme in northern Borborema Province. 270 samples have been submitted with a further 300 now prepared and ready for submission for Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP) analysis. Assay results will be used to assist identification of new drill targets within the Company's large tenement holding in the northern Borborema province. The programme is scheduled to be completed in early 2024.
Next Steps
Assays are expected to be received in February for the remaining 16 drill holes sampled in the recent campaign on the Estrela and Mina Vermelha projects. Results of the soil geochemical assays are expected in March 2024.
The Company continues to review other exploration projects across a suite of minerals in Brazil and elsewhere and will update the market at the appropriate time.
ENDS
This announcement is authorised by Matthew Boyes, Executive Director of Solis Minerals Ltd.
About Solis Minerals Ltd.
Solis Minerals is an emerging lithium explorer focusing on Latin American critical minerals.
The Company owns a 100% interest or option to acquire 100% interest in the Borborema Lithium Project in NE Brazil, covering 26,100ha.
Brazil is rapidly growing in global importance as an exporter of lithium to supply increasing demand of battery manufacturers. Both projects cover highly prospective, hard-rock lithium ground on which early-stage reconnaissance mapping and sampling have verified. Drilling programmes are either underway or due to commence shortly.
In addition, Solis also holds a 100% interest in 35,700ha of combined licences and applications of highly prospective IOCG (iron oxide copper/gold) and porphyry copper projects in southwestern Peru within the country's prolific coastal copper belt - a source of nearly half of Peru's copper production.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward- looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward- looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected, including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.
Qualified Person Statement
The technical information in this news release was reviewed by Matthew Boyes a Fellow of the Australian institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM), a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101).
Competent Person Statement
The information in this ASX release concerning Geological Information and Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Mr Matthew Boyes, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Boyes is an employee of Solis Minerals Ltd. and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the exploration activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Boyes consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr Boyes has provided his prior written consent regarding the form and context in which the Geological Information and Exploration Results and supporting information are presented in this Announcement.
APPENDIX 1
Table 1: Drillholes collar table of completed drilling at Mina Vermelha and Estrela
|Hole_id
|x
|y
|Z (m)
|max_depth (m)
|tenement
|date_started
|ESDDH00001
|763725.3
|9271183.9
|457.9
|203.7
|848223/2015
|07/10/2023
|ESDDH00002
|763560.6
|9270735.9
|474.6
|158.5
|848223/2015
|16/10/2023
|ESDDH00003
|763498.7
|9270373.7
|509.0
|138.0
|848223/2015
|20/10/2023
|ESDDH00004
|764115.1
|9271230.2
|453.4
|135.7
|848223/2015
|25/10/2023
|ESDDH00005
|763393.8
|9270741.5
|473.0
|96.3
|848223/2015
|26/10/2023
|ESDDH00006
|763458.5
|9270515.0
|508.1
|119.7
|848223/2015
|28/10/2023
|ESDDH00007
|764153.6
|9271126.1
|457.5
|179.9
|848223/2015
|01/11/2023
|ESDDH00008
|763926.7
|9270966.9
|464.4
|143.9
|848223/2015
|03/11/2023
|ESDDH00009
|763563.8
|9271219.6
|448.3
|156.0
|848223/2015
|08/11/2023
|ESDDH00010
|762964.2
|9271400.1
|454.6
|117.7
|848223/2015
|15/11/2023
|ESDDH00011
|763067.2
|9271330.8
|455.5
|141.0
|848223/2015
|17/11/2023
|ESDDH00012
|763031.7
|9271330.8
|457.7
|69.4
|848223/2015
|21/11/2023
|ESDDH00013
|763724.8
|9271183.2
|459.0
|150.4
|848223/2015
|24/11/2023
|ESDDH00014
|762932.1
|9270743.4
|476.0
|150.3
|848223/2015
|29/11/2023
|ESDDH00015
|762479.5
|9272029.2
|405.1
|121.1
|848223/2015
|05/12/2023
|MVDDH00001
|760015.1
|9246136.9
|392.9
|176.4
|840041/1985
|03/11/2023
|MVDDH00002
|760014.6
|9246139.6
|390.7
|347.9
|840041/1985
|10/11/2023
|MVDDH00003
|759946.1
|9245945.5
|400.7
|37.2
|840041/1985
|27/11/2023
|MVDDH00004
|759945.1
|9245946.5
|400.7
|95.4
|840041/1985
|29/11/2023
|MVDDH00005
|759942.3
|9245952.9
|398.1
|303.4
|840041/1985
|04/12/2023
|MVDDH00006
|760040.2
|9246304.4
|400.2
|198.4
|840041/1985
|08/12/2023
|MVDDH00007
|760102.1
|9246072.5
|377.3
|150.4
|840041/1985
|13/12/2023
|MVDDH00008
|760057.7
|9246822.5
|389.3
|150.0
|840041/1985
|16/12/2023
|MVDDH00009
|760594.6
|9245649.4
|333.9
|150.5
|840041/1985
|19/12/2023
