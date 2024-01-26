Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

GoviEx Uranium Addresses Recent Press Regarding Niger's Mining Sector Audit

13:42 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, January 26, 2024 - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or "Company") wishes to address recent articles published in the wider press concerning an alleged audit of the mining sector in the Republic of Niger. This communication aims to clarify misconceptions and reassure our stakeholders and the public.

Recent press reports have inaccurately suggested that the entirety of the Niger mining sector is to be subject to a new government audit, citing a leaked internal memo from the Ministry of Mines. GoviEx has directly engaged with the author of the memo cited in these press reports and can confirm that this initiative is a response to specific issues within the gold sector, which does not impact GoviEx.

GoviEx maintains necessary permits for its operations in Niger and is fully compliant with all regulatory standards. Furthermore, the Company has a strong partnership with the government, reflected in their 20% interest in the Company's Madaouela Project.

GoviEx remains dedicated to providing accurate and timely information to all of its stakeholders. The Company regrets any confusion caused by the recent press coverage and is committed to ensuring such misunderstandings are promptly addressed.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About GoviEx Uranium Inc.

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, and its mine-permitted Muntanga Project in Zambia Project.

Contact Information

Isabel Vilela, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel: +1-604-681-5529 Email: info@goviex.com Web: www.goviex.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195794


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

GoviEx Uranium Inc.

GoviEx Uranium Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A12BL3
CA3837981057
www.goviex.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap