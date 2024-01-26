Trailbreaker Resources Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, Jan. 26, 2024 - Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") announces that subject to all regulatory approvals, the Company has granted 800,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and certain consultants of the Company. All Options issued pursuant to this grant shall vest immediately, have a term of 5 years and are exercisable at $0.43.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Daithi Mac Gearailt President and Chief Executive Officer
For new information about the Company's projects, please visit Trailbreaker's website at TrailbreakerResources.com and sign up to receive news. For further information, follow Trailbreaker's tweets at Twitter.com/TrailbreakerLtd, use the 'Contact' section of our website, or contact us at (604) 681-1820 or at info@trailbreakerresources.com.
