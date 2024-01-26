Menü Artikel
Trailbreaker Resources Grants Stock Options

13:45 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Jan. 26, 2024 - Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") announces that subject to all regulatory approvals, the Company has granted 800,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and certain consultants of the Company. All Options issued pursuant to this grant shall vest immediately, have a term of 5 years and are exercisable at $0.43.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Daithi Mac Gearailt
President and Chief Executive Officer

For new information about the Company's projects, please visit Trailbreaker's website at TrailbreakerResources.com and sign up to receive news. For further information, follow Trailbreaker's tweets at Twitter.com/TrailbreakerLtd, use the 'Contact' section of our website, or contact us at (604) 681-1820 or at info@trailbreakerresources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd.
650 W. Georgia Street, #2110
Vancouver, British Columbia
Canada, V6B 4N9
Telephone:
Facsimile: 		604 681 1820
604 681 1864
https://www.TrailbreakerResources.com
https://twitter.com/TrailbreakerLtd.


