Change of Auditor to Charlton & Company; Appointment of New Director

January 24 - - Vancouver, Canada -- Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") (TSXV:TUO) (FSE:TFE) reports as follows: effective January 25, 2024, Charlton & Company, chartered professional accountants, have been appointed as Teuton's auditor until the next annual general meeting of the company. The board of directors thanks the firm of Manning Elliott LLP, chartered professional accountants, for its past services.

Jeremy Zall has been appointed as a director of Teuton Resources and as a member of its Audit Committee. Mr. Zall has in excess of 12,000 hours of experience as a helicopter pilot, much of it gained in the Stewart region of northwestern British Columbia (the "Golden Triangle"). In 2005 he began flying for Prism Helicopters, a company which had a large fleet of rotary aircraft serving the Stewart region. Currently he is an owner of Bajo Reef Helicopters and also its Operations Manager and Director of Maintenance. During five out of the last six years, Teuton has contracted with Bajo Reef to provide a helicopter to assist in exploration of its many Stewart area properties.

D. Cremonese, P. Eng., President of Teuton, commented as follows: "Jeremy knows all of Teuton's properties intimately and has also taken a keen interest in their geology. In 2023 he discovered a prospective new occurrence which is now called the Zall massive sulfide zone on Teuton's Big Gold property. He is very enthusiastic and well-liked by all of Teuton's geological personnel. He will be a great addition to Teuton's Board of Directors."

About Teuton

Teuton owns interests in more than thirty properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. This model minimizes share equity dilution while at the same time maximizing opportunity. Earnings provided from option payments received, both in cash and in shares of the optionee companies over the past 6 years, has provided Teuton with substantial income.

