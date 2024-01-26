Adventus Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2024 - Adventus Mining Corp. ("Adventus" or the "Company") (TSXV: ADZN) (OTCQX: ADVZF) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 5,400,000 incentive stock options under the Company's share compensation plan to officers, employees and non-executive directors, with an exercise price of C$0.27 per stock option, exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant and vesting over three years.

The Company has also awarded an aggregate of 3,035,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") under the Company's share compensation plan to officers, employees and non-executive directors. Each RSU represents a right to receive one common share of the Company, following the vesting of such RSUs over a two-year period.

About Adventus

Adventus Mining Corp. is an Ecuador-focused copper-gold exploration and development company. Adventus Mining is advancing the 215 sq. km majority-owned Curipamba copper-gold project, which has a completed feasibility study on the shallow and high-grade El Domo deposit. In addition, Adventus Mining owns the Condor gold project and a large exploration project portfolio that spans over 135,000 hectares. Outside of Ecuador, Adventus Mining owns an exploration project portfolio in Ireland with South32 Limited as the funding participant. Its strategic shareholders include Ross Beaty's Lumina Group, Altius Minerals Corp., Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., and significant Ecuadorian shareholders. Adventus Mining is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ADZN and trades on the OTCQX under the symbol ADVZF.

