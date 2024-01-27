Sulliden Announces Board and Management Changes

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2024 - Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. ("Sulliden" or the "Company") (TSX: SMC) is pleased to announce the appointments of Peter Michel as the chief financial officer of the Company and Peter Hooper as the chair of the board, each effective immediately. The appointments of Messrs. Michel and Hooper follow the resignations of Ryan Ptolemy and long-time board member William Clarke, respectively.



Peter Michel is a CPA, CA and obtained a Bachelor of Accounting and Financial Management from the University of Waterloo. Mr. Michel formerly served in leadership roles in both public and private companies with most recent focus in healthcare. Additionally, he worked as a Senior Manager at BDO Canada LLP where he worked in its audit and assurance practice. He has expertise in strategic planning, financial reporting, budgeting, acquisitions, cash management and audit.

Management and the board of directors of the Company would like to thank Messrs. Ptolemy and Clarke for their services and extensive contributions and wish them well in their future endeavours.

About Sulliden

Sulliden is a mining company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage and early production-stage mining projects in the Americas, Australia, and Africa.

