Cobre Limited: Large Scale Cu-Ag Formation Results from Sandfire Resources Collaboration

Sydney, Australia - Cobre Ltd. (ASX:CBE) is pleased to announce initial results from the recently completed Airborne Gravity Gradient Survey (AGG) undertaken collaboratively with Sandfire Resources Ltd. (ASX:SFR) over several of Cobre's priority project areas in the Kalahari Copper Belt, Botswana. Results of the survey have significantly enhanced and aided exploration targeting with modelling demonstrating:- Key features associated with sedimentary copper deposits identified including:o Potential sub-basins in each of Cobre's project areas,o Major bounding structures providing pathways for copper bearing fluids;o Large-scale folding where the hinge zone trap-sites are preserved.- Discrete shallow dense targets with associated anomalous copper showings providing followup drill targets; and- Evidence for discontinuities/contrasts in the footwall rocks which may control the position of high-grade copper-silver zones.Results from the AGG will support the generation of future drill programs and will feed into the work to be done during the BHP Xplor program (see ASX announcement 23 January 2024).Commenting on the AGG results, Adam Wooldridge, Cobre's Chief Executive Officer, said:"The AGG results are proving enormously useful as a targeting tool and we expect the data to form an integral part of our next phase of exploration. We're particularly encouraged by the potential of the method for highlighting preserved fold hinge trap-sites which we believe to hold the key for Tier 1 deposits in the KCB."*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/U0007428





Cobre Ltd. (ASX:CBE) is a copper and base-metals explorer with projects in Western Australia and Botswana. The Company recently discovered a new high-grade VMS deposit enriched in Copper, Gold, Zinc and Silver in Western Australia, and is currently exploring approximately 8,100 km2 of tenements within the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) in Botswana.





Cobre Ltd.





Cobre Ltd.
Martin Holland
E: info@cobre.com.au
WWW: www.cobre.com.au