High-Grade Extension of Target Block Confirmed at Nalunaq

02:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

***New underground samples beyond the historically mined areas of Target Block, Nalunaq's largest historic mining block, confirms continuation of high grade mineralisation into modelled extension area with grades of up to 48.3g/t Au over 1m***

***Additional intersections of the newly discovered 75 Vein provide further confidence in its thickness and continuity***

TORONTO, January 29, 2024 - Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM:AMRQ)(TSXV:AMRQ)(NASDAQ Iceland:AMRQ), an independent mine development corporation with a substantial land package of gold and strategic mineral assets across in Southern Greenland, is pleased to provide additional exploration results from within the Nalunaq mine following its 2023 exploration programme.

James Gilbertson, VP Exploration, Amaroq commented:

"A thorough underground exploration programme, guided by our Dolerite Dyke Model, has once again enabled our team to identify further resource and mining potential at Nalunaq. These channel results highlight the continuity of the high grade at the Target Block beyond the last historic stopes. This significantly de-risks a designed underground rehabilitation and exploration programme aimed at advancing additional development faces, which should help the Company to progress towards its target production rate of 300tpd and increase the overall contained resource.

"In addition, further sample results now confirm the significant extent of the newly discovered 75 Vein, now with a total extension similar to that of the Main Vein. This body is now known to extend above all mining blocks with grades of up to 256g/t Au over 0.5m above the Mountain block, 22.59g/t Au over 0.59m above the Target Block, 175g/t Au over 0.51m above the South Block and 15.5g/t Au over 1.45m above the Valley Block. These results enable us to robustly model this second vein and, following further drilling results, we hope to be in a position to define a Mineral Resource for this vein in the near future."

Overview

  • Results received from underground channel sampling across three levels within the Target Block, historically the highest grade region of the mine.
  • Sampling was aimed at corroborating previously unreported historical channel samples that suggested the continuation of the Target Block into extension areas.
  • Results confirm high grade nature of the Target Block extending into previously unmined areas with grades of up to 48.3g/t Au over 1m.
  • Following these results, Amaroq intends to commence underground drilling aimed at developing a second mining face at Nalunaq with a potential strike extension of up to 775m.
  • Additional samples further confirm the continuity of the newly discovered 75 Vein, with grades of up to 256g/t Au over 0.5m reported in the 2023 Nalunaq drilling campaign.
  • Amaroq intends to further expand the sampling of core from historical drillholes in 2024 to aid the geological modelling of the 75 Vein.

Underground Exploration

During an underground exploration programme guided by Amaroq's Dolerite Dyke Model at Nalunaq during 2023, the Amaroq team recognised that the Main Vein appeared to extend beyond the last stope within the western areas of the Target Block. This area was formerly the highest grade region of the Nalunaq mine. This strongly suggested that the mineralisation previously mined within this block extended well beyond the last stopes and into virgin ground. The potential extension from these last stope to the Main Vein outcrop to the west is around 775m.

Historic development and sampling in these areas appears not to have fully appreciate

Figure 1. Plan view illustrating the 2023 Underground exploration locations and Target Block potential

Sampling proceeded with the use of a twin blade diamond channel cutter with samples taken as full Main Vein widths on the side walls alongside historical chip channel samples. Samples were fully documented and submitted to ALS Geochemistry for sample preparation on site and chemical assaying in Ireland.

Figure 2. Underground channelling within the western reaches of the Target Block

The results from this channel sampling programme corroborate the inefficient historical chip channel samples and confirm that the Main Vein beyond the last stope is high grade mineralised with new assays of up to 48.3g/t Au over 1m. This knowledge, coupled with the visual mapping of strong a

programme would be to provide sufficient confidence to allow for the mine design and scheduling in the Target Block extension as the second development face at Nalunaq.

Underground Channel Sample Results

Channel ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Total Depth (m)

Dip

Azimuth

57320

508215

6691101

584

0.5

90

315

57322

508218

6691102

584

0.5

90

315

57324

508221

6691103

583

0.5

90

315

57326

508223

6691105

583

0.5

90

315

57328

508226

6691107

583

0.5

90

315

57330

508231

6691109

583

0.5

90

315

57332

508239

6691112

582

1

90

315

57334

508276

6691091

564

0.5

90

315

57336

508278

6691092

563

0.7

90

315

57338

508349

6691074

538

0.8

90

315

57340

508354

6691077

538

0.9

90

315

Channel ID

From

To

Interval (m)

True Thickness (m)

Au (g/t)

57320

0

0.5

0.5

0.44

0.1

57322

0

0.5

0.5

0.44

0.23

57324

0

0.5

0.5

0.44

0.31

57326

0

0.5

0.5

0.44

0.34

57328

0

0.5

0.5

0.44

0.57

57330

0

0.5

0.5

0.44

13.3

57332

0

1

1

0.88

48.3

57334

0

0.5

0.5

0.47

14.8

57336

0

0.7

0.7

0.65

4.21

57338

0

0.8

0.8

0.75

0.09

57340

0

0.9

0.9

0.85

0.15

Additional 75 Vein Sampling

Following the discovery of the new mineralised vein, 75 meter stratigraphically above the Main Vein from the 2023 drilling (the 75 Vein, reported October 11, 2023), the Amaroq team reassessed the remaining core from this programme as well as a number of historical drillholes that potentially had intersected the 75 Vein, but not been fully recognised. The results of this now conclude that five of the six 2024 drillholes intersected this body and that now a total of 46 75 Vein intersects have been recognised. In addition to this a further ~100 intersections require review and sampling, this will be conducted during 2024.

Figure 3. Schematic cross section illustrating the location of the 2023 drilling and the 75 Vein

The 75 Vein is now the most continuous mineralised body at Nalunaq after the Main Vein, with a similar overall strike extent. Amaroq's intention is to continue the re-logging and identification of additional 75 Vein intersects during 2024, facilitating the robust modelling of this vein, which will in turn allow for Mineral Resource estimation in areas that contain sufficient drill density.

The 75 Vein now also constitutes a potential mine development area towards developing additional mine faces allowing the Company to build towards its target production rate of 300tpd.

Figure 4. Map illustrating the extent of confirmed 75 Vein intersections

Selected Drill Locations for 75 Vein Intersections

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Total Depth (m)

Avg. Dip

Avg. Azimuth

Year

NAL2301

508011

6691453

1114

321.93

85

302

2023

NAL2302

508010

6691453

1114

249.98

62

322

2023

NAL2303

508010

6691455

1116

286.48

65

20

2023

NAL2304

508083

6691351

1033

275.05

66

354

2023

NAL2305

508083

6691352

1033

274.41

47

356

2023

NAL2306

508083

6691351

1033

323.58

35

7

2023

AEX2218

508974

6690835

360

181.60

50

311

2022

AEX2219

508877

6690714

378

242.36

67

245

2022

AEX2220

508877

6690714

378

203.12

71

270

2022

AEX2226

508879

6690713

378

212.25

65

307

2022

AEX2228

508880

6690714

378

209.62

80

302

2022

AEX2230

508881

6690714

378

212.05

57

322

2022

AEX2235

508753

6690787

454

242.46

55

223

2022

AEX2236

508928

6690769

370

196.84

48

298

2022

AEX2238

508928

6690769

370

184.56

61

308

2022

AEX2242

508978

6690836

360

178.97

58

284

2022

AEX2244

508978

6690836

360

176.20

71

310

2022

AEX21005

509111

6690874

306

164.70

55

326

2021

AEX21009

509037

6690911

342

161.63

79

315

2021

AEX21032

508950

6690488

318

240.96

55

316

2021

AEX21092

509386

6690918

233

206.33

66

315

2021

AEX21099

509244

6690515

231

404.50

86

269

2021

AEX2005

509127

6690868

306

148.50

80

315

2020

AEX2007

509133

6690904

304

213.00

68

318

2020

AEX2008

509127

6690868

306

175.30

62

325

2020

AEX1906

509444

6691087

234

215.61

64

309

2019

AEX1702

508750

6690313

226

137.90

60

316

2017

AEX1703

508063

6690782

665

139.80

90

315

2017

AEX1704

508063

6690782

665

132.80

60

315

2017

NQ158

508085

6691344

1029

371.00

68

29

2006

NQ159

508547

6690849

577

260.00

60

317

2006

NQ161

508085

6691343

1029

378.75

84

6

2006

NQ163

508546

6690849

577

240.00

46

320

2006

NQ164

508180

6691202

936

320.50

66

5

2006

NQ113

509150

6690850

290

280.00

78

310

2005

NQ127

509284

6690873

245

246.50

65

310

2005

NQ90

508295

6691091

829

299.70

45

315

2004

NQ96

508343

6691073

791

242.90

48

290

2004

NQ-79

508810

6690890

445

198.00

46

305

2001

NQ-80

508756

6690807

457

251.70

85

260

2001

NQ-84

508969

6690837

364

251.70

85

305

2001

NQ-86

508598

6690954

580

251.70

86

315

2001

NQ-64

508998

6691030

372

161.00

85

297

1999

NQ-37

509064

6690799

324

302.00

63

330

1998

NQ-41

508976

6690942

372

248.00

43

330

1998

NQ-42

508976

6690941

372

170.00

80

330

1998

NQ-45

508651

6691215

581

149.00

84

315

1998

Projection WGS 84 UTM zone 23N

Sampled 75 Vein Intersections

Hole ID

From

To

Interval (m)*

Au (g/t)

Vein

NAL2301

137.45

138.95

1.5

0.03

75

NAL2302

75 vein not identified (pinched out)

NAL2303

147.1

147.6

0.5

0.51

75

NAL2304

137.33

137.87

0.54

0.32

75

NAL2305

128.4

128.9

0.5

256

75

NAL2306

152.5

154

1.5

0.28

75

AEX2218

72

72.5

0.5

0.1

75

AEX2219

96.1

97

0.9

0.08

75

AEX2220

87

88.5

1.5

0.07

75

AEX2226

84.75

85.25

0.5

0.06

75

AEX2228

91

91.5

0.5

0.22

75

AEX2230

85.3

86

0.7

0.17

75

AEX2235

122.37

122.87

0.5

0.14

75

AEX2236

83.85

84.35

0.5

3.85

75

AEX2238

79.26

79.8

0.54

0.09

75

AEX2242

76.56

77.07

0.51

0.12

75

AEX2244

62.82

63.32

0.5

0.11

75

AEX21005

50.26

51.71

1.45

15.5

75

AEX21009

50.65

51.59

0.94

0.1

75

AEX21032

134.4

135.9

1.5

0.09

75

AEX21092

50.54

51.04

0.5

0.13

75

AEX21099

184.58

186.08

1.5

0.13

75

AEX2005

60.45

61.95

1.5

1.11

75

AEX2007

54.6

55.35

0.75

6.02

75

AEX2008

58.8

60.3

1.5

0.122

75

AEX1906

24.9

25.4

0.5

5.48

75

AEX1702

49

50

1

0.08

75

AEX1703

53.5

54.5

1

0.17

75

AEX1704

48.78

49.8

1.02

0.29

75

NQ158

154.88

155.38

0.5

0.11

75

NQ159

101.95

103.05

1.1

0.1

75

NQ161

143.25

143.99

0.74

0.2

75

NQ163

106.44

106.95

0.51

175

75

NQ164

179.21

179.95

0.74

0.49

75

NQ113

55.05

55.52

0.47

0.15

75

NQ127

46.6

46.84

0.24

0.08

75

NQ90

164.04

164.57

0.53

0.09

75

NQ96

153.82

154.36

0.54

22.59

75

NQ-79

48.95

49.5

0.55

0.11

75

NQ-80

87.15

88.5

1.35

0.57

75

NQ-84

75.35

76

0.65

0.22

75

NQ-86

85.1

86.25

1.15

0.24

75

NQ-64

32.98

33.93

0.95

0.38

75

NQ-37

73

74.25

1.25

0.07

75

NQ-41

39.55

40.3

0.75

0.19

75

NQ-42

53.46

54.48

1.02

0.19

75

NQ-45

8.82

9.86

1.04

0.07

75

*True length estimated at 70-100% of interval length

Background - The Nalunaq Orebody

The Main Vein at Nalunaq is a laterally extensive shallowly dipping gold-bearing quartz vein with an average thickness of 70 cm in thickness. The vein hosts variable high gold grades of up to 5,240 g/t, with the mineralisation separated into high grade zones of up to 5,240 g/t and low-grade zones, both of which are controlled by the intersection of structures which Amaroq has defined in its Dolerite Dyke geological model.

This vein was mined between 2004 and 2013 and produced c.360,000 ounces of gold1. Amaroq is exploring for an Exploration Target of up to 2.0 Moz gold across the Main Vein and veins in the footwall and hanging wall as announced on September 16, 20202. Following a Mineral Resource Estimate update published on September 6th, 2022, the project hosts a CIM compliant Inferred Mineral Resource of 355.0 kt @ 28.0 g/t Au, with 320 koz gold3.

The mine area is separated into five coherent zones termed the Mountain, Target, South, Valley and Welcome Blocks that constitute the highest grade areas of the Main Vein. Three of these blocks have experienced some historical mining, with the Company concentrating its efforts in expanding resources up and down dip of these areas as well as developing previously unrecognised Blocks.

The 2022 exploration programme involved further core drilling, underground assessments, surface channel sampling and drone photogrammetry concentrated on the Valley and Mountain Blocks.

(1 NI 43-101 Report dated June 2020; 2 See press release dated September 16, 2020; 3 See press release dated September 6, 2022)

Sampling and QAQC Disclosure

Drill core was cut in half using a diamond blade core saw. Cut lines were consistently drawn along the core foliation axis and the right-hand side of the core was sampled. All drill core samples were placed into thick polymer bags with a sample ticket. All samples were prepared at ALS Geochemistry's containerised preparation laboratory on-site at Nalunaq, before being packaged and sent to an accredited laboratory, ALS Geochemistry, Loughrea, Ireland, for analysis.

Sample preparation scheme PREP-31BY was used on all samples. This involves crushing to 70% under 2 mm, rotary split off 1 kg, and pulverizing the split to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples were then analysed by 50 g fire assay with method Au-AA26 which has a detection limit of 0.01 ppm Au. Samples containing visible gold and samples considered to be the Main Vein were assayed with screen-metallics fire assay technique Au-SCR24 which has a detection limit of 0.05 ppm Au. This involves screening 1 kg of pulverised sample to 106 microns followed by a gravimetric assay of the entire plus fraction and a duplicate 50 g AAS assay of the minus fraction.

Amaroq's QA/QC program consists of the systematic insertion of certified reference materials of known gold content, blanks, and quarter core field duplicates at a rate of 1 in 20 or 5% per QA/QC type. In addition, ALS insert blanks and standards into the analytical process. The average sample mass was 2.08 kg.

All Mineral Resource Estimates presented in this press release have been estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, National Instrument 43-101.

Enquiries:

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO
eo@amaroqminerals.com

Eddie Wyvill, Corporate Development
+44 (0)7713 126727
ew@amaroqminerals.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Callum Stewart
Varun Talwar
Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker)

Hugh Rich
Dougie Mcleod
+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Camarco (Financial PR)

Billy Clegg
Elfie Kent
Charlie Dingwall
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

For Corporation updates:

Follow @Amaroq_Minerals on X (Formerly known as Twitter)

Follow Amaroq Minerals Ltd. on LinkedIn

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Corporation's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events and the future growth of the Corporation's business. In this press release there is forward-looking information based on a number of assumptions and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Final Prospectus available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking information included in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Corporation and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new circumstances or events. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Inside Information

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse ("UK MAR"), as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse ("EU MAR").

Qualified Person Statement

The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by Dr Lucy Roberts, MAusIMM(CP), Principal Consultant (Resource Geology), SRK Consulting (UK) Limited., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). Dr Roberts has approved the disclosure herein.

The technical information presented in this press release has been approved by James Gilbertson CGeol, VP Exploration for Amaroq Minerals and a Chartered Geologist with the Geological Society of London, and as such a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Glossary

Au

Gold

g/t

Grams per metric tonne

koz

Thousand troy ounces

Moz

Million troy ounces

kt

Thousand metric tonnes

Mt

Million metric tonnes

oz

Troy ounces

UTM

Universal Transverse Mercator

SOURCE: Amaroq Minerals Ltd.



