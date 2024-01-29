Kirkland Lake Discoveries Signs Cooperation Agreement with Beaverhouse First Nation

Toronto, January 29, 2024 - Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: KLDC) (OTC Pink: KLKLF) ("KLDC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a Cooperation Agreement with Beaverhouse First Nation ("BHFN") advancing exploration and the next phase of drilling at the Hurricane Zone on the Lucky Strike Property, in Kirkland Lake, Ontario (the "Project").

The Cooperation Agreement confirms KLDC's commitment to ongoing consultation and demonstrates the Company's willingness to establish a mutually beneficial, cooperative, and productive relationship with BHFN.

The agreement commits the Company to provide BHFN an opportunity to participate in the benefits of the Project through access to business opportunities, employment, and training.

Danièle Spethmann, President, Founder and CEO, commented, "Beaverhouse First Nation and the Company have a long-standing relationship built on mutual respect and trust. This agreement is the first step in formalizing that relationship. We are committed to responsible exploration across our very exciting project and to providing shared value and economic opportunities to BHFN. We are respectful and responsible stewards of the natural environment and acknowledge Beaverhouse First Nation's Traditional Territories."

Chief Wayne Wabie of the Beaverhouse First Nation states, "Beaverhouse First Nation is pleased to have come to an initial agreement with KLDC that ensures exploration in our territory is executed with respect for the land and our people. We look forward to working with Kirkland Lake Discoveries and to sharing in its successes."

About Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company that has recently consolidated a district-scale and highly prospective land package in the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp in Ontario, Canada. The properties are hosted in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the world's best-endowed greenstone belts, with 200+ million ounces of gold produced to date.1 The properties are host to regional and property-scale mineralized structures that are considered second-order structures off the Larder Lake Cadillac Deformation Zone (LLCDZ), the regional structure in the belt known to be spatially associated with the gold mines hosted in the camp.

The KLDC land position comprises approximately 38,000 ha, over 1,338 claims and 29 patented claims making the Company one of the largest landholders in the Kirkland Lake region.​

For additional information, please contact:

Danièle Spethmann, P.Geo.

Founder, President & CEO

kirklandlakediscoveries.com

+1 416 363 0317

daniele@kirklandlakediscoveries.com

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

________________________

1 Canada's Gold Exploration Frontier: The Abitibi Greenstone Belt - https://www.visualcapitalist.com/sp/canadas-gold-exploration-frontier-the-abitibi-greenstone-belt/



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195954