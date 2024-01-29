Ari Sussman from Collective Mining to Present at the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference on February 1st, 2024

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2024 - Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) (OTCQX: CNLMF) (FWB: GG1) ("Collective" or the "Company") will be presenting at the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference on February 1st, 2024 at 10:00am ET.

Using the link below, investors can register and listen to the presentation, and take part in a question and answer session at the end. The presentation is expected to last 30 minutes.

DATE: February 1st, 2024

TIME: 10:00am ET - 10:30am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3O92vPo

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman of Collective will be providing an overview of the Company's main Apollo porphyry system as well as it's newly announced porphyry discoveries. The Apollo porphyry system is large-scale, bulk-tonnage and high-grade copper-silver-gold-tungsten porphyry system.

The Company's flagship project, Guayabales, is anchored by the Apollo system. The Company's near-term objective is to drill the shallow portions of the Apollo system, continue to expand the overall dimensions of the system, which remains open in most directions and test newly generated grassroots targets. The Company is set to embark on its largest drill program to date with a minimum of 40,000 metres planned for 2024.

About Collective Mining Ltd.

To see our latest corporate presentation and related information, please visit www.collectivemining.com

Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc. to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, Collective Mining is a copper, silver, gold and tungsten exploration company with projects in Caldas, Colombia. The Company has options to acquire 100% interests in two projects located directly within an established mining camp with ten fully permitted and operating mines.

Management, insiders and close family and friends own nearly 45% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result, are fully aligned with shareholders. The Company is listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "CNL", on the OTCQX under the trading symbol "CNLMF" and on the FWB under the trading symbol "GG1".

Information Contact:

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the drill programs, including timing of results, and Collective's future and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Collective cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Collective assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

