Silverfish Announces Effective Date Of Name And Symbol Change

VANCOUVER, Jan. 29, 2024 - Silverfish Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Silverfish") (CSE: "SF") announces that effective after-market close on Monday, January 29, 2024, the Company's name will change from "Silverfish Resources Inc." to "Metalsource Mining Inc."



The trading symbol for the Company will change from "SF" to "MSM". The Company's common shares will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, under the new name and trading symbol. The new CUSIP will be 59132M108 and the new ISIN number will be CA59132M1086. The share capital of the Company remains unchanged.

About Silverfish

The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of its mineral property assets in Botswana and Canada. The Company's objective is to locate and develop economic, precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on its Aruba and Old Timer projects.

The Aruba Project consists of five prospecting licenses totaling approximately 4,663 km2

in South-Central Botswana. The Old Timer Property is located 17 km southeast of Nelson, in the Nelson Mining Division of southern British Columbia.

For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile.

